Erling Haaland Makes Feelings Clear on Norway’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Campaign

After a hard-fought, 120-minute match on Saturday in Miami, Erling Haaland and Norway‘s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended against England.

Jude Bellingham scored a brace to lead the Three Lions to a 2-1 victory, knocking off Norway in the quarterfinals. England are set to face defending champions Argentina in the semifinals in Atlanta on July 15.

Haaland’s World Cup debut ends in disappointment, getting subbed out late in extra time. He scored seven goals in his tournament debut and captivated the world with his fun personality.

Erling Haaland on Norway’s World Cup Run

Speaking to reporters after the match, Erling Haaland was still all smiles despite the tough defeat at the hands of his birth nation.

Haaland also looked at the silver lining of Norway’s World Cup run, which was their first appearance in the tournament since 1998.

“I think how we put Norway on the map is maybe one thing that touches me the most,” Haaland said, via USA Today’s Meghan L. Hall. “I think with the (viking) row, how good people we are … I think that really touches me, and we put Norway on the map. Hopefully, now, we can establish something when it comes to Euros, World Cups and everything because our generation is amazing.”

Norway appears to be heading toward their golden generation with players like Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, Sander Berge, Julian Ryerson and Kristoffer Ajer all under 30 years old.

The next big tournament for the Landslaget is the 2028 UEFA European Championship, with the qualifiers starting in March 2027.

Norway’s 2026 World Cup Campaign

After a 28-year absence, Norway returned to the World Cup as part of Group I with France, Senegal and Iraq. They finished second behind France, with Erling Haaland scoring four goals in the group stage.

Haaland scored a brace in Norway’s 4-1 win over Iraq and their 3-2 win against Senegal. He was on the bench in their 4-1 loss to France.

In the Round of 32, Haaland scored the game-winner in the 89th minute to knock off the Ivory Coast 2-1. He also came up clutch in the Round of 16, scoring another brace against Brazil, with Norway winning 2-1 again.

However, England’s defense kept him in check in the quarterfinals. He was held scoreless in 105 minutes. His foul on new Manchester City teammate Elliot Anderson overturned Torbjorn Heggem’s goal in the 55th minute.

Alexander Sorloth also failed to make a pass to Haaland in the 44th minute that would have given Norway a 2-0 lead. Jude Bellingham scored the equalizer three minutes later to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Bellingham netted the game-winning goal three minutes after the start of extra time.