Patrice Evra Reveals Secret Behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Career Longevity: Exclusive

Patrice Evra revealed what the secret behind Cristiano Ronaldo‘s incredible career longevity has been. Ronaldo continues to compete at a high level and most recently represented Portugal at the World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup was Ronaldo’s sixth. He also made history, becoming the first player to score in six World Cup tournaments. However, he fell short of hoisting the one trophy that has eluded his career.

Portugal was eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16, ending Ronaldo’s World Cup hopes. Ronaldo, 41, now returns to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he will continue his quest for 1000 career goals.

Evra praised his former teammate for playing at a high level for so long. Despite his accomplishments, Evra said Ronaldo remains dedicated and passionate.

Patrice Evra Reveals Secret Behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Career Longevity

Patrice Evra revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo has separated himself from others when it comes to staying competitive into his 40s.

Evra pointed to Ronaldo’s work ethic as a key factor in his longevity and success. The French defender recalled his former teammate showing up early to training and putting extra work in to ensure he was in peak form.

“[Ronaldo’s] work ethic, his passion, I never played with anybody else who was more professional than Cristiano. Like I said, training was at 10 a.m. and this guy was showing himself at 8 a.m. practicing everything,” Evra exclusively told Heavy Sports via Stake. “I feel that Cristiano has a nice disease! How do you say it in English? He’s addicted.”

Evra strongly believes that Ronaldo can still play beyond this upcoming season. If the Portuguese soccer legend does so, perhaps he could retire following the 2028 European Championship.

“He’s addicted to working hard, and to pushing himself. And that’s why I’m not surprised with his longevity.” Evra said. “He can still play for another one or two years and I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Being driven to constantly achieve new goals has helped the Portuguese soccer legend remain successful. ‘CR7’ has won the league title in every domestic league he has played in.

Evra Expresses Disappointment with Ronaldo’s Lack of Support During the World Cup

Evra also expressed his disappointment with Ronaldo’s lack of support during the World Cup. The 41-year-old was criticized for being a focal point in Portugal’s offense rather than coming off the bench.

That narrative followed Ronaldo and Portugal throughout the tournament and was somewhat of a distraction. However, there was a clear disconnect between ‘CR7’ and some of his teammates. As a result, that gave viewers the impression that the players were not all on the same page.

Evra admitted that Ronaldo did not have a great World Cup. But, he also criticized ‘CR7’s teammates for not putting in more effort like Argentina’s players did for Lionel Messi.

“People always like to talk about his age, but he had a difficult World Cup. I don’t blame Cristiano, I think the team around him should have played for him the same way, you know, Argentina did for [Lionel] Messi,” Evra exclusively told Heavy Sports via Stake. “That’s what was missing for him in this World Cup.”