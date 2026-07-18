Exclusive: Pavel Pardo Gushes Over Mexico’s 2026 World Cup Run

The 2026 World Cup is down to just two teams, as either Spain or Argentina will win the tournament on Sunday afternoon. That doesn’t mean that teams that were already eliminated from the action suffered disappointing runs, though. When looking back at all the action, it’s clear that one of the standout teams in this year’s tournament was Mexico.

With a group of talented young players leading the way, the Mexicans very nearly pulled off a dramatic upset of England in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986. One guy who was keeping close tabs on Mexico’s play was former defensive midfielder Pavel Pardo, and in an exclusive interview with Heavy on Soccer, Pardo shared his thoughts on his former team’s performance, while also discussing his partnership with Panini America.

Pavel Pardo Keeps it Real When Discussing Mexico’s 2026 World Cup Run

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Pardo starred for Mexico during his playing career, which saw him finish as the nation’s fourth-most capped player of all time. During his international career, Pardo suited up for a pair of World Cups in 1998 and 2006, both of which saw the Mexicans bow out in the Round of 16. While this team fell short at the same spot, Pardo was impressed with their performance, thanks in large part to the lack of expectations surrounding the squad ahead of the action.

“I think the performance for Mexico was really good because the expectations in the beginning of the World Cup, they didn’t believe as much, the press, the people,” Pardo told Heavy on Soccer. “The friendly matches that Mexico had, it wasn’t really good results. But in the World Cup, they were amazing … It’s sad to be out of the World Cup and not be part of the party. But in my opinion, Mexico was great.”

Mexico has reemerged as one of the top nations in the world in terms of soccer talent, thanks in large part to guys like Pardo who paved the way for the current generation of players. While he spent his career playing as a defensive midfielder, Pardo shared that Mexico’s top two forwards, Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez, were the guys who stood out to him the most while he was watching the action.

“I think (Julian) Quinones was really good,” Pardo shared. “They were waiting for that kind of player that is different, that has skills, that has quality. Raul Jimenez was great, great performance as well. A model that everybody talks about.”

Now, we are down to just Spain and Argentina, and while Mexico is no longer in the tournament, Pardo has kept tabs on the action. Pardo isn’t a huge fan of predictions, but he gave a little insight into what he’s expecting from the final. “It’s difficult to have one team that is better than the other team,” Pardo admitted. “It is going to be tough in the beginning; it is going to be strategic, tactical … Big clubs, big names, big players for the final. Everybody’s waiting for the big game.”

Pavel Pardo Discusses Partnership with Panini America

Throughout the World Cup, Pardo has been working as an ambassador for Panini America, which will see him and several other soccer legends get hosted at the Panini Prizm VIP lounge in New York City ahead of the final. Helping fans create memories during the tournament is a big win for Pardo, but working with Panini hits home for him, as he revealed that he grew up collecting their popular trading cards and stickers as a kid.

“When I was a kid and then trading cards in school, in the street with my friends and my cousins, that’s part of the life. That’s part of the World Cup,” Pardo said. “And sometimes now, when I saw fans come to me bringing the album, for example, in 1998 or 2006, ‘Hey, you are here, can you sign your card in my album?’ That’s part of the amazing things that Panini did and is doing around the World Cup.”

Pardo is now in the unique position of seeing himself featured in Panini’s various trading card and sticker collections. Considering how closely associated Panini is with the World Cup, it’s safe to say that is a big honor, and even though he’s been popping up on trading cards and stickers for years now, Pardo still gets goosebumps when he sees himself featured in fans’ collections.

“It was an honor to be there, because when you’re a kid, you collect the stickers and then you collect your idols, your favorite players,” Pardo revealed. “When you see your first time, the sticker, that’s something you cannot believe. One day you want to be there.”