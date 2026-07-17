Argentina and Spain will face off in the 2026 World Cup final. Lionel Messi aims to lift the trophy for a second time, ending his final World Cup on a high note. He will face a difficult challenge, as Spain enters as the betting favorites.

Argentina and Spain will play at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium). It marks Argentina’s second straight World Cup final. The defending champion will aim to become the first nation to repeat since Brazil in 1962.

Spain, the 2024 European champions, earned its place in the finals after a dominant victory over France. The nation aims to replicate the success of the 2010 squad, which won the World Cup after lifting the 2008 European championship.

Argentina, meanwhile, earned its place in the finals after a comeback victory over England. After training 1-0, Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez scored a spectacular goal to level the scoring in the 85th minute. In the 92nd minute, substitute Lautaro Martinez scored a header past Jordan Pickford to seal the 2-1 win.

Argentina’s ability to come from behind has frustrated opposing teams because they never quit. That mindset is crucial, particularly in a high-stakes math like the World Cup finals.

Despite Argentina’s resilience throughout the tournament, oddsmakers still favor Spain to win its second World Cup.

Argentina vs. Spain World Cup Final Betting Odds

Spain enters the World Cup final as the betting favorite.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Spain stands as a +125 favorite on the moneyline. A $20 wager on the 2024 European champions to win in regulation would return a total payout of $45.

Meanwhile, Argentina enters as sizeable underdogs, sitting at +260. A $20 wager on the defending champions to win in regulation would return a total payout of $72.

Oddsmakers believe the final will be tightly contested and require extra time. Because of that, the method of victory props features appealing options.

Either team to win in the penalty shootout is the favored outcome, sitting a +330. In contrast, either team to win in extra time sits at +650.

Lionel Messi is not only the betting favorite to score anytime during the final, but also score the first goal in the match. His anytime goalscorer prop sits at +155, while the prop for the 39-year-old to score the first goal, stands at +440.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal are the next likely goalscorers. Those lines sit at +450 and +650, respectively.

Lautaro Martinez, who scored the game-winning goal against England as a substitute, is +700 to score anytime during the final.

Will the 2026 World Final Follow a Trend?

Based on the current odds, it does seem like the 2026 World Cup final may follow a trend. The final is a high-stakes matchup where every mistake can be costly. Because of that, both teams may not be as aggressive with their attacks.

Out of the last five World Cup finals, four of them have gone to either extra time or penalties. Italy defeated France on penalties in 2006. Spain defeated the Netherlands in extra time in 2010.

In 2014, Germany defeated Argentina in extra time. Finally, Argentina defeated France on penalties in 2022.

Out of the last five World Cup winners, only France won in regulation after defeating Croatia 4-2 to lift the trophy in 2018.