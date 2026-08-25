PFA Awards 2026: Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice Face Tense Player of the Year Showdown

The PFA Awards 2026 will bring the biggest individual prize of the Premier League season into focus, with Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice among the six players shortlisted for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. The ceremony takes place at the Manchester Opera House, with the winner decided by fellow professional footballers.

Fernandes enters the PFA Awards 2026 after winning the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award and the Premier League Player of the Season award. Rice helped Arsenal win the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years. The PFA Players’ Player of the Year shortlist also includes Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães.

PFA Awards 2026: Bruno Fernandes’ Strong Case

Bruno Fernandes produced a record-breaking Premier League campaign for Manchester United. The captain recorded 21 assists, breaking the previous single-season record of 20 held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. He also scored nine league goals as United finished third and secured Champions League football.

Fernandes has already collected major individual honors for his 2025-26 season. The PFA Awards 2026 now offer another chance for recognition, but this award carries a different voting system because players choose the winner. His 21 assists and creative output placed him among the leading performers throughout the campaign.

The Manchester United captain is therefore competing for the PFA Player of the Year award after already receiving the Premier League Player of the Season honor.

PFA Player of the Year: Declan Rice Leads Arsenal’s Charge

Declan Rice enters the PFA Player of the Year race after playing a key role in Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning campaign. The midfielder appeared in 36 of Arsenal’s 38 league matches and helped the club end a 22-year wait for the championship.

Rice also brings versatility and a heavy workload across league and cup matches. His role included defensive work, progressive passing and attacking contributions as Arsenal completed their title-winning season.

Arsenal have three players on the PFA Players’ Player of the Year shortlist, with Rice joined by goalkeeper David Raya and defender Gabriel Magalhães. That gives the champions a strong presence at the PFA Awards 2026.

PFA Awards 2026 Shortlist Sets Up Final Decision

The full PFA Player of the Year shortlist contains six names: Bruno Fernandes, Declan Rice, Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães. Haaland finished the Premier League season as the Golden Boot winner with 27 goals in 35 league appearances, while Cherki recorded 10 goals and 15 assists in all competitions for Manchester City.

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year award is decided by PFA members, who vote for fellow players in their league. The six-man shortlist was announced in June before the winners were due to be honored at the Manchester Opera House on August 25.

The PFA Awards 2026 therefore put the final decision in the players’ hands. After a season that produced major individual records and Arsenal’s long-awaited league title, the PFA Player of the Year award will provide the final peer vote on the Premier League’s standout campaign.