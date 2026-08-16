Man City Boss Makes Erling Haaland Decision as Club Faces Captaincy Shake-Up

Man City star Erling Haaland remains part of the soccer club’s leadership group as manager Enzo Maresca prepares to make significant changes following Bernardo Silva’s departure.

Maresca confirmed that Haaland and Rúben Dias are currently the two players in his leadership group, but he plans to add two more after the summer transfer window closes.

The manager is waiting because City’s squad could still change. Rodri has been linked with Barcelona, potentially leaving Haaland and Dias as the only remaining members of the previous leadership group.

“At the moment it is Rúben and Erling, and I want to wait until the end of the transfer window and pick two more,” Maresca said, via ESPN.

Erling Haaland Remains in Man City Leadership Group as Captain Decision Looms

While Haaland will have a leadership role, Dias appears to be in a strong position to wear the captain’s armband.

Maresca has raised questions about whether Haaland would be the best choice for the primary captaincy because of how the manager communicates with his players during matches. Maresca likes to call his captain over during goal celebrations to discuss tactical adjustments, while Haaland typically leads those celebrations.

Dias, meanwhile, has been part of City’s leadership group since 2021.

“Ruben has shown during his time at this club how he is as a player, in terms of leadership,” Maresca said.

The manager also made it clear that he expects more from the players selected to lead the squad.

“It’s important for the captain and the leader to know that the reason they are captain is because I expect more from them,” Maresca said. “It’s not because I give them more freedom or advantage. It’s the opposite, the leadership group and captains have to show more and give more than the others.”

Other potential candidates to join the group include Marc Guéhi, Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden, who has expressed interest in taking on additional leadership responsibilities.

The World Cup Fan-Favorite Receives 4 Guinness World Records Ahead of New Season

Haaland’s leadership update comes as the 26-year-old received further recognition for his on-field performances.

The Norwegian striker was presented with four Guinness World Records certificates for goalscoring achievements with Man City and Norway.

The records recognize Haaland as the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, the player with the most goals in a single Premier League season and the UEFA Nations League’s all-time leading scorer. He also shares the record for the most goals in a single Champions League match.

Haaland scored 36 goals in 38 Premier League games during his debut campaign with City, surpassing Mohamed Salah’s 32-goal mark from the 2017-18 season. Andy Cole and Alan Shearer previously scored 34 goals during 42-match Premier League seasons.

Haaland also became the Nations League’s all-time leading scorer after recording 19 goals between September 2020 and November 2024.

His five goals against RB Leipzig on March 14, 2023, matched the Champions League single-game record previously achieved by Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano.