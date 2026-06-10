Portugal vs Nigeria Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Portugal national football team hosted Nigeria national football team on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in an international friendly match that served as Portugal’s final preparation before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Portugal vs Nigeria encounter took place at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, with both teams looking to build momentum ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures. Portugal went into the match following a 2–1 friendly win against Chile, while Nigeria came into the game unbeaten in their last five matches.

The meeting also offered a rare opportunity to see these nations face each other again after their previous encounter in 2022.

Portugal vs Nigeria Match Context and Team News

The buildup to Portugal vs Nigeria focused on squad preparation and player availability. Portugal manager Roberto Martínez welcomed back several players from Paris Saint-Germain, including Vitinha, João Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Gonçalo Ramos.

Portugal also had Rafael Leão available despite his red card in the previous friendly against Chile.

Nigeria, coached by Éric Chelle, arrived without key forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. However, midfielder Alex Iwobi was expected to earn his 100th senior international appearance.

Head-to-Head History

The Portugal vs Nigeria fixture has been a rare one in international football. Before this match, the teams had met only once at the senior level.

That previous meeting came on November 17, 2022, when Portugal defeated Nigeria 4–0 in a friendly in Lisbon. Portugal, therefore, entered this Portugal vs Nigeria clash seeking another positive result, while Nigeria aimed to improve on their previous performance and continue their unbeaten run.