Portugal vs Wales Live Match Today: Channel, Stream, and Kickoff Time

Portugal vs Wales is the standout League A, Group A4 fixture in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The game is set for Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, with kick-off at 7:45 PM local time.
The game also begins a new era for Portugal. Jorge Jesus takes charge of his first competitive match as manager, while Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focus as he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.
Wales returns to League A after topping Group B4 last season and faces a major test against the defending Nations League champions.
Portugal vs Wales Live Match Today on TV
Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026
Kickoff: 7:45 PM local time
Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
Portugal vs Wales TV and Live Stream
United Kingdom & Wales
BBC Two / BBC One Wales: Live coverage
BBC iPlayer: Live streaming
Kickoff: 7:45 PM BST
Portugal & Western Europe
Portugal: RTP 1 / Sport TV
Kickoff: 7:45 PM WEST
Central Europe: 8:45 PM CEST
United States & Canada
Fox Soccer Plus: Live coverage
Fubo TV: Streaming
Amazon Prime Video: Streaming
South America
Brazil and Argentina: ESPN / Disney+
Kickoff: 3:45 PM BRT / ART
Africa & Middle East
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Football – 8:45 PM SAST
North Africa and Middle East: beIN Sports – 9:45 PM EEST / AST
Australia & New Zealand
Optus Sport: Live streaming
Australia: 4:45 AM AEST on Friday
New Zealand: 6:45 AM NZST on Friday
Viewers should check local listings, as broadcast rights vary by territory.
Portugal vs Wales Live Today: What Time Does It Start?
The Portugal vs Wales match starts at 7:45 PM in Lisbon.
That is:
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM BST
Ghana: 6:45 PM GMT
Nigeria: 7:45 PM WAT
South Africa: 8:45 PM SAST
United States: 2:45 PM EDT / 11:45 AM PDT
India: 12:15 AM IST on Friday
Australia: 4:45 AM AEST on Friday
New Zealand: 6:45 AM NZST on Friday
Portugal vs Wales Match Preview
Portugal enters the Nations League under new management after Roberto Martínez departed following the team’s World Cup exit in the Round of 16 against Spain.
Jorge Jesus takes charge of his first competitive game and inherits a squad containing Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.
Ronaldo, now 41, needs 21 more goals to reach 1,000 career goals. His presence gives the hosts another major attacking threat.
Wales returns to League A after winning Group B4 in the previous Nations League campaign. Craig Bellamy’s side faces a difficult opening assignment with several important players unavailable.
Portugal vs Wales Team News
Wales will be without Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Karl Darlow and Joe Rodon because of injuries.
Brennan Johnson and Daniel James are expected to provide pace in attack as Wales looks to threaten on the counter.
Portugal has a strong attacking group available, with Ronaldo expected to lead the line alongside Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.
Both sides are expected to use variations of a 4-2-3-1 system.
Portugal vs Wales Head-to-Head
Portugal has won three of the four previous meetings.
The most famous encounter came in the Euro 2016 semifinal. Portugal won 2-0 after second-half goals from Ronaldo and Nani.
Portugal has also built a strong home record at Estádio José Alvalade. The hosts have not lost an international match there since 2015.
Wales will also be looking to improve its record in League A after failing to win a match during its previous top-tier Nations League campaign in 2022-23.
Portugal vs Wales Odds and Prediction
The bookmakers make Portugal the clear favorite on home soil.
Portugal: 1.35 (-285)
Draw: 4.80 (+380)
Wales: 9.00 (+800)
Portugal’s attacking depth and home advantage put the hosts in a strong position, while Wales’ injury problems make the task harder.
Portugal vs Wales score prediction: Portugal 2-0 Wales.
Portugal vs Wales Ticket Information
Estádio José Alvalade is expected to welcome a capacity crowd for the Nations League opener.
Official ticket allocations from the Portuguese Football Federation and Football Association of Wales are sold out, according to the supplied match information.
Secondary-market tickets are still listed through platforms such as StubHub Portugal and Viagogo. Prices vary according to location and availability.
Portugal vs Wales Live Match Today: Channel, Stream, and Kickoff Time