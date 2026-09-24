Portugal vs Wales Live Match Today: Channel, Stream, and Kickoff Time

Portugal vs Wales is the standout League A, Group A4 fixture in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The game is set for Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, with kick-off at 7:45 PM local time.

The game also begins a new era for Portugal. Jorge Jesus takes charge of his first competitive match as manager, while Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focus as he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.

Wales returns to League A after topping Group B4 last season and faces a major test against the defending Nations League champions.

Portugal vs Wales Live Match Today on TV

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Kickoff: 7:45 PM local time

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Portugal vs Wales TV and Live Stream

United Kingdom & Wales

BBC Two / BBC One Wales: Live coverage

BBC iPlayer: Live streaming

Kickoff: 7:45 PM BST

Portugal & Western Europe

Portugal: RTP 1 / Sport TV

Kickoff: 7:45 PM WEST

Central Europe: 8:45 PM CEST

United States & Canada

Fox Soccer Plus: Live coverage

Fubo TV: Streaming

Amazon Prime Video: Streaming

South America

Brazil and Argentina: ESPN / Disney+

Kickoff: 3:45 PM BRT / ART

Africa & Middle East

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Football – 8:45 PM SAST

North Africa and Middle East: beIN Sports – 9:45 PM EEST / AST

Australia & New Zealand

Optus Sport: Live streaming

Australia: 4:45 AM AEST on Friday

New Zealand: 6:45 AM NZST on Friday

Viewers should check local listings, as broadcast rights vary by territory.

Portugal vs Wales Live Today: What Time Does It Start?

The Portugal vs Wales match starts at 7:45 PM in Lisbon.

That is:

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM BST

Ghana: 6:45 PM GMT

Nigeria: 7:45 PM WAT

South Africa: 8:45 PM SAST

United States: 2:45 PM EDT / 11:45 AM PDT

India: 12:15 AM IST on Friday

Australia: 4:45 AM AEST on Friday

New Zealand: 6:45 AM NZST on Friday

Portugal vs Wales Match Preview

Portugal enters the Nations League under new management after Roberto Martínez departed following the team’s World Cup exit in the Round of 16 against Spain.

Jorge Jesus takes charge of his first competitive game and inherits a squad containing Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

Ronaldo, now 41, needs 21 more goals to reach 1,000 career goals. His presence gives the hosts another major attacking threat.

Wales returns to League A after winning Group B4 in the previous Nations League campaign. Craig Bellamy’s side faces a difficult opening assignment with several important players unavailable.

Portugal vs Wales Team News

Wales will be without Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Karl Darlow and Joe Rodon because of injuries.

Brennan Johnson and Daniel James are expected to provide pace in attack as Wales looks to threaten on the counter.

Portugal has a strong attacking group available, with Ronaldo expected to lead the line alongside Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

Both sides are expected to use variations of a 4-2-3-1 system.

Portugal vs Wales Head-to-Head

Portugal has won three of the four previous meetings.

The most famous encounter came in the Euro 2016 semifinal. Portugal won 2-0 after second-half goals from Ronaldo and Nani.

Portugal has also built a strong home record at Estádio José Alvalade. The hosts have not lost an international match there since 2015.

Wales will also be looking to improve its record in League A after failing to win a match during its previous top-tier Nations League campaign in 2022-23.

Portugal vs Wales Odds and Prediction

The bookmakers make Portugal the clear favorite on home soil.

Portugal: 1.35 (-285)

Draw: 4.80 (+380)

Wales: 9.00 (+800)

Portugal’s attacking depth and home advantage put the hosts in a strong position, while Wales’ injury problems make the task harder.

Portugal vs Wales score prediction: Portugal 2-0 Wales.

Portugal vs Wales Ticket Information

Estádio José Alvalade is expected to welcome a capacity crowd for the Nations League opener.

Official ticket allocations from the Portuguese Football Federation and Football Association of Wales are sold out, according to the supplied match information.

Secondary-market tickets are still listed through platforms such as StubHub Portugal and Viagogo. Prices vary according to location and availability.