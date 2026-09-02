Arsenal 2026 Summer Transfer Window: Full List of Signings and Departures

Fresh off their first Premier League title win in 22 years, Arsenal didn’t rest on their laurels at the 2026 summer transfer window.

The Gunners made some big signings, like Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa, while selling players such as Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, among others.

Arsenal’s main target was Atletico Madrid‘s Julian Alvarez, but a transfer never materialized at the deadline.

Complete List of Arsenal Transfers

Here is the full list of Arsenal transfers, including permanent signings, loans and expired contracts:

Transfers In

Bruno Guimaraes, 28 | Midfielder | $101.4 million from Newcastle United

Ezri Konsa, 28 | Defender | $69.4 million from Aston Villa

Piero Hincapie, 24 | Defender | $45.4 million from Bayer Leverkusen after loan option made permanent

Christos Tzolis, 24 | Winger | $45.7 million from Club Brugge

Illan Meslier, 26 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer from Leeds United

Igor Tyjon, 18 | Forward | $1.3 million from Blackburn Rovers

James Scanlon, 19 | Forward | Undisclosed fee from Manchester United

Axel Donczew, 16 | Midfielder | Undisclosed fee from Cardiff City

Habeeb Ogunneye, 20 | Right Back | Free transfer with 40% sell-on clause from Manchester United

Phoenix Blayney, 15 | Goalkeeper | Undisclosed pre-contract agreement from Larne FC

Elijah Upson, 18 | Centre Back | Free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur

Transfers Out

Gabriel Martinelli, 25 | Forward | $67.5 million to Al Hilal

Gabriel Jesus, 29 | Forward | $11.6 million to Barcelona

Leandro Trossard, 31 | Forward | $22.4 million to Besiktas

Christian Norgaard, 32 | Midfielder | $9.2 million to Everton

Jakub Kiwior, 26 | Defender | $20 million to FC Porto

Fábio Vieira, 26 | Midfielder | $11.3 million to Hamburger SV

Karl Hein, 24 | Goalkeeper | $3.4 million to Werder Bremen

Loans Out

Ethan Nwaneri, 19 | Forward | On loan to Borussia Dortmund

Expired Contracts

Reiss Nelson, 26 | Winger | Feyenoord

What’s Next for Arsenal?

On Matchday 1 of the Premier League, The Gunners had another 3-0 win, this time against Coventry. It was a perfect start to the EPL season, with Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard scoring the goals.

Arsenal followed it up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Matchday 2. Saka scored the winner in the 59th minute. They currently sit second in the EPL table behind Man City.

As for Arsenal’s schedule before the first international break of the season, they have five matches in around two weeks or so.

Here are Arsenal’s next five fixtures:

September 6 (Premier League): vs. Chelsea at Emirates Stadium

September 9 (Champions League): vs. Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

September 12 (Premier League): vs. Sunderland at Stadium of Light

September 15 (EFL Cup): vs. Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium

September 19 (Premier League): vs. Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Stadium

It’s a tough schedule for the reigning EPL winners and Champions League runner-ups. They play four games in 10 days, all on the road, including at the rowdy Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.