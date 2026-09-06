Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Stats, Prediction and Tactical Analysis: One Weakness Could Decide This London Derby

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium today in a major Gameweek 3 clash in the 2026-27 Premier League season. Both teams have won their opening two league games, but they have taken very different paths to perfect starts.

Arsenal have scored four goals without conceding, while Chelsea have scored seven and allowed five. The Arsenal vs Chelsea meeting also brings a strong recent record into focus, with Arsenal unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games against Chelsea.

Chelsea arrive under new manager Xabi Alonso, with their attack already finding the net. Arsenal, the defending champions, will look to control the game through possession and structure. The Arsenal vs Chelsea preview points to a close contest between two sides in very different tactical phases.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview: Key Stats and Recent Form

Arsenal enter the clash with two wins from two Premier League games and two clean sheets. They’ve scored four goals and haven’t conceded any. Chelsea also have a perfect record, but their games have been far more open. The Blues beat Fulham 3-2 before a 4-3 win over Brighton, leaving them with seven goals scored and five conceded.

The Arsenal vs Chelsea head-to-head record gives the Gunners another boost. Arsenal are unbeaten in nine straight Premier League meetings with Chelsea, their best run in the fixture since the 1995-2005 period. Last season, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League and won their EFL Cup tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Chelsea’s main concern remains at the back. They have conceded in 18 consecutive league matches dating back to last season. Opta gives Arsenal a 55.7% win probability, compared with 19.4% for Chelsea.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Tactical Analysis and Predicted Lineups

Arsenal vs Chelsea tactical battle will center on possession and space. Mikel Arteta’s side uses patient passing to control the tempo and limit opponents’ attacking opportunities. Arsenal are expected to create overloads on the right through Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard.

William Saliba’s long-term absence means Ezri Konsa faces a major test in central defense alongside Gabriel Magalhães. Arsenal are expected to continue using a high defensive line while trying to keep Chelsea’s forwards away from dangerous areas.

Chelsea’s approach against Arsenal should look different under Alonso. The Blues have used a fluid 3-4-2-1 system built around quick transitions and attacks through the half-spaces. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and João Pedro have played key roles in Chelsea’s attacking output.

Moisés Caicedo faces a late fitness test after a knock, while Enzo Fernández has departed. That could leave Chelsea with Roméo Lavia and Reece James in central midfield.

Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimarães; Saka, Ødegaard, Eze; Havertz.

Chelsea predicted lineup: Martínez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, James, Lavia, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; João Pedro.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction: Who Will Win?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction points toward a tight game at the Emirates. Chelsea have enough attacking quality to challenge Arsenal’s unbeaten start and could become the first team to score against them this season.

However, Chelsea’s defensive record creates a clear opening for Arsenal. Saka and Ødegaard can attack spaces when Chelsea lose their shape, while Arsenal’s defensive structure should help them manage Chelsea’s attacking threat.

The Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction is therefore a narrow home win.

Final score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea.