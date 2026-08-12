How to Watch Arsenal vs Como Live Today: Kickoff Time and TV Channel

Arsenal vs Como live today brings the two clubs together at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in the final pre-season match before competitive football begins. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. CEST. Mikel Arteta’s side enters the final test after defeats against Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund, while Cesc Fàbregas brings Como to London after guiding the Italian club to a historic fourth-place Serie A finish.

The Arsenal vs Como match today also carries extra interest because Fàbregas returns to the stadium where he became an Arsenal star, this time as an opposing manager.

Arsenal supporters in the United Kingdom and the United States can watch the match for free through the club’s official YouTube channel. Arsenal.com and the official Arsenal digital platforms are also providing match coverage. The Arsenal vs Como live stream begins ahead of the 7:30 p.m. BST kickoff.

Arsenal vs Como Lineup and Team News

The Arsenal vs Como lineup is expected to attract plenty of attention because the match gives both managers one final chance to assess their squads.

Bruno Guimarães could make his first appearance for Arsenal after completing his £75 million move. The Brazilian midfielder was unveiled during the Emirates Cup and could now receive his first minutes for his new club.

World Cup returnees Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka could also feature, although their playing time remains a key point before the competitive campaign begins. William Saliba remains unavailable with a back injury, while Jurriën Timber is also sidelined by an ankle problem.

Fàbregas returns to north London as Como’s head coach after leading the club to fourth place in Serie A last season. That finish secured Champions League football for the Italian side. New signing Trevoh Chalobah could make his Como debut after joining from Chelsea.

The Arsenal vs Como team news will therefore remain important right up to kickoff as both managers decide how many first-team players to use.

Arsenal vs Como Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Arsenal vs Como stats show there is no previous meeting between the clubs. Wednesday’s friendly will therefore establish the first Arsenal vs Como head-to-head record.

Arsenal has recorded two wins and two defeats during pre-season. The team beat Girona 4-1 before losing 3-1 to Real Betis. A 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund followed, although Arsenal won the resulting penalty shootout 5-4.

Como has posted two wins, one draw and one defeat in its recent pre-season schedule. The club also finished fourth in Serie A last season and conceded the fewest goals in the division.

The Arsenal vs Como prediction markets make the home side the clear favorite. Current prices list an Arsenal win at 1.45, a draw at 4.20 and a Como victory at 6.00. Over 3.5 goals is priced at 2.25, while Viktor Gyökeres is listed at 2.25 to score at any time.

Emirates Stadium is sold out for the final London friendly, with the official ticketing page showing no standard tickets currently available. The Arsenal vs Como kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. BST, with the match scheduled to complete Arsenal’s pre-season preparations before the Community Shield.