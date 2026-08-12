Arsenal vs Como Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Arsenal faced Como 1907 on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in their final pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal vs Como meeting carried extra attention because Como manager and former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas returned to North London as an opposing coach. It was also the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Arsenal began their final preparations ahead of their Community Shield clash with Manchester City, while Como used the match to build momentum for their historic UEFA Champions League campaign. Kick-off was scheduled for 7:30 PM BST, with Arsenal also expected to manage the workload of several key players.

Arsenal vs Como Match Context and Team News

The Arsenal vs Como friendly provided Arsenal with one final opportunity to sharpen their squad before competitive action began. The reigning English champions were expected to rotate several important players, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze among those who could be rested.

The major storyline was the expected debut of Bruno Guimarães following his reported £75 million move from Newcastle. His appearance would give supporters an early look at one of Arsenal’s major summer additions.

William Saliba remained unavailable as he continued his recovery.

Como Prepare for Champions League Campaign

Como arrived at the Emirates preparing for their first season in the UEFA Champions League. Their return to European football added importance to the pre-season fixture against Arsenal.

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fàbregas was the central figure in Como’s dugout. His return to the Emirates added an emotional subplot to a match otherwise focused on preparation.

New Como defender Trevoh Chalobah was a doubt following his post-World Cup rest period, while the visitors were expected to give attacking players opportunities to gain valuable minutes.

The Arsenal vs Como clash therefore served as an important final test for both teams before their respective competitive campaigns.