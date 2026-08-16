Arsenal vs Manchester City Results Today: FA Community Shield Live Score, Updates, Stats

Arsenal faced Manchester City on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in the FA Community Shield final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The Arsenal vs Manchester City meeting served as the traditional curtain-raiser for the new English football season, bringing together the reigning Premier League champions and the FA Cup holders.

The match also marked a major new chapter for City, with Enzo Maresca taking charge of his first competitive game since replacing Pep Guardiola. Arsenal arrived with several important players unavailable, while City had doubts over Rodri. With a trophy at stake and the new campaign about to begin, the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash offered an early test of both squads.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team News and New Faces

Arsenal entered the final without several key players. William Saliba, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Bukayo Saka were all absent, leaving Mikel Arteta with fewer options for the opening fixture of the season.

The Gunners had strengthened during the summer by bringing in Bruno Guimarães, who was expected to make his debut in midfield. His arrival added another option in a squad already aiming to defend its Premier League crown.

Manchester City began the Maresca era with major attention on how the team would look without Guardiola. The club had added Elliot Anderson and winger Jeremy Monga during the summer, while Rodri remained a major doubt after recent back surgery.

The Arsenal vs Manchester City contest therefore carried more than just the usual Community Shield significance, with both managers looking to start the campaign positively.

Recent Meetings and Community Shield Record

Manchester City had won the two meetings between the sides earlier in 2026, beating Arsenal 2–0 in the EFL Cup final before recording a 2–1 Premier League victory. Arsenal, however, had the bigger success when it mattered most, eventually winning the league title.

The Community Shield had historically been kinder to Arsenal. The Gunners had beaten City in all three previous meetings in the competition, winning in 1934, 2014, and 2023.

With that history behind them, the latest Arsenal vs Manchester City encounter provided another chance for one of English football’s biggest rivalries to begin a new season with silverware.

How to Watch

UK viewers could watch the final live on Sky Sports. In the United States, coverage was available through the ESPN App and related platforms. Fans in India could watch on Sony Sports 1 and stream through Sony LIV.