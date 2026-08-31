Aston Villa vs Arsenal Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Aston Villa vs Arsenal lineups will be closely watched ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash at Villa Park. Arsenal enter Matchday 2 after a 3-0 win over newly promoted Coventry City, while Aston Villa are looking to respond after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. Both managers face selection issues after busy summer transfer activity, injuries and suspensions.

The Aston Villa lineup could include several new faces, with Nicolas Jackson expected to make his debut after Ollie Watkins’ departure. Arsenal also have changes to consider, including the availability of £55 million signing Ezri Konsa, who joined from Aston Villa.

With both squads still adjusting, the Aston Villa vs Arsenal lineups will provide an early look at how Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta plan to approach the game.

Aston Villa Lineup Today and Team News

The Aston Villa lineup faces several changes after the defeat at Brighton. João Gomes is suspended after receiving a straight red card, while Amadou Onana remains unavailable after suffering an ACL injury during the World Cup.

Ollie Watkins has also left the club, with Nicolas Jackson signed and registered as his replacement. Jackson is expected to lead the attack and could make his Aston Villa debut.

Emery is also expected to make a change in goal. Marco Bizot’s performance against Brighton could see Zion Suzuki start between the posts.

The predicted Aston Villa lineup is Suzuki; Cash, Lindelöf, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; McGinn, Barkley, Buendía; Jackson.

Arsenal Lineup Today and Team News

Injuries and squad changes also affect the Arsenal lineup. William Saliba remains out with a back issue, while Jurriën Timber continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Ezri Konsa is available after completing his move from Aston Villa. However, Cristhian Mosquera is expected to retain his starting place after helping Arsenal keep a clean sheet against Coventry.

Bruno Guimarães has returned to first-team training after recovering from a minor thigh strain. Kai Havertz is expected to lead the attack, with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard providing support.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are excluded from the squad as they complete moves to Al-Hilal and Barcelona, respectively.

The predicted Arsenal lineup is Raya; Partey, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal lineups will shape the tactical battle at Villa Park. Emery is expected to rely on Goretzka’s physical presence in midfield while asking his defense to respond after the Brighton defeat.

Arsenal are expected to press high and use Saka’s pace and width to attack Villa. Martin Ødegaard will look to create opportunities from midfield, while Havertz can drop deeper to help create space in the final third.

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal confirmed lineups will be announced before kick-off. The match starts at 8:00 PM BST at Villa Park.