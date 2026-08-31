Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Score: Premier League Highlights and Results Today

Aston Villa faces Arsenal at Villa Park on Monday, August 31, 2026, in the second round of the Premier League season. The Aston Villa vs Arsenal match brings together two sides arriving with very different starts, with Villa looking to respond after a heavy opening-day defeat and Arsenal aiming to build on a convincing victory.

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal today clash also carries extra interest after major summer squad changes at both clubs. Leon Goretzka could make his Aston Villa debut, while Ezri Konsa is in line to face his former club after completing a move to Arsenal.

Aston Villa’s Last 5 Matches

Aston Villa’s recent results point to an inconsistent run heading into the Arsenal fixture. The most recent game ended in a 4–0 defeat to Brighton, while the previous results include wins, draws and defeats as Emery continues to reshape his squad.

That makes this home fixture an important early test for Villa as it looks to regain momentum.

Arsenal’s Last 5 Matches

Arsenal enters the match in stronger form after opening the Premier League campaign with a 3–0 victory over Coventry City. The Gunners’ recent run also includes encouraging results as Mikel Arteta’s side begins its title defense.

Arsenal will look to carry that momentum into Villa Park despite its defensive absences.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Last 5 Meetings

The recent head-to-head record is closely contested. Arsenal has won two of the last five Premier League meetings, Aston Villa has won two, and one match ended in a draw.

Arsenal’s most recent victory comes in December 2025, when the Gunners beat Villa 4–1. Villa responds with a 2–1 home win earlier that month, while the January 2025 meeting finishes 2–2.

The other two recent encounters also produce contrasting results, with Arsenal winning 2–0 in August 2024 and Villa claiming a 2–0 victory in April 2024.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Results Today

Today’s Aston Villa vs Arsenal result could reveal whether Villa can recover quickly from its opening-day setback or whether Arsenal continues its strong start to the season.

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal live score, highlights and major updates are added as the match unfolds.