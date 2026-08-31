Aston Villa vs Arsenal F.C. Injury Update: Seven Sidelined as Villa Face a Major Squad Crisis

Aston Villa and Arsenal F.C. meet at Villa Park with both teams dealing with injury concerns and squad changes. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defensive issues to solve, while Unai Emery faces an even longer list of absences for Aston Villa. William Saliba and Jurrien Timber remain unavailable for Arsenal, while Bruno Guimarães faces a late fitness check after a groin problem.

Aston Villa will be without Amadou Onana, Joao Gomes, Tammy Abraham, Johan Manzambi and Brian Madjo. The absences leave both managers with important decisions before kick-off. Arsenal could also hand Ezri Konsa his competitive debut after his £55 million move from Aston Villa. The match could also see Nicolas Jackson and Zion Suzuki make their Aston Villa debuts.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Injury Update

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal injury update raises concerns for both clubs. Arsenal defender William Saliba continues to recover from a long-term back problem. Arteta said his return will “take a while.”

Jurrien Timber is also out with a groin injury. He has returned to individual outdoor ball work, but Arsenal are managing his workload ahead of the international break.

Bruno Guimarães is doubtful for the Aston Villa vs Arsenal match. The midfielder missed Arsenal’s season opener against Coventry City because of a minor groin strain suffered in the Community Shield. He has returned to pitch training and will undergo a final fitness assessment.

Arsenal Injury News and Ezri Konsa Debut

The latest Arsenal injury news also brings positive news. Ezri Konsa is fit and available for selection after joining Arsenal from Aston Villa for £55 million.

Konsa spent seven seasons at Villa Park before making the move. Arteta confirmed that the defender has trained fully and is ready to be included in the Arsenal squad.

His possible Arsenal debut comes against his former club. With Saliba and Timber unavailable, Konsa could be important to Arsenal’s defensive plans alongside Gabriel Magalhães.

The Arsenal injury update also means Arteta must manage his defensive options carefully as the Gunners prepare for a demanding away match.

Aston Villa Injury News and Missing Players

The Aston Villa injury news is more serious, with five players unavailable. Amadou Onana will miss the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Joao Gomes is also unavailable after receiving a red card for violent conduct against Brighton. His three-match suspension keeps him out of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal fixture.

Tammy Abraham remains out with a groin injury, while Johan Manzambi needs at least two more weeks of recovery on the field. Brian Madjo is unavailable because of an ankle injury suffered during pre-season.

The Aston Villa injury update could therefore lead to debuts for Nicolas Jackson and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who are newly registered signings. Midfield options such as Lamare Bogarde and Boubacar Kamara could also have greater roles against Arsenal.