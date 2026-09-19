Brighton vs Arsenal Injury Update: Major Absences Leave Both Teams With Defensive and Attacking Problems

Brighton and Arsenal meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with both teams facing key injury concerns. Brighton have the longer injury list, with several attacking and midfield players unavailable for the Premier League clash.

Arsenal’s main problem is in defense, where William Saliba remains out, and several other defenders face late fitness checks. Arsenal enter the game with four league wins from four, while Brighton have collected seven points from their opening four matches.

The Seagulls also arrive after a 5-0 win over Coventry City and a 3-2 League Cup comeback against Manchester United. Kick-off is set for 3 pm BST. Both managers must now decide how much risk to take with players carrying recent fitness issues.

Brighton vs Arsenal Injury News

Brighton remain without several key players. Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna and Evan Ferguson are all expected to miss the Arsenal game. Femi Azeez is also unavailable, while Michael Svoboda remains a doubt with a knee problem.

Mitoma continues to recover from a thigh problem, while Minteh has a calf injury. Tzimas is still working his way back from a knee problem. Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has also dealt with concerns over Jaouen Hadjam, but the defender has been reported fit for the match.

The Brighton vs Arsenal injury picture leaves Hurzeler without several attacking options. Charalampos Kostoulas is expected to lead the line, with Georginio Rutter among the players available after his recent return. Lewis Dunk and Luka Vuskovic are also available in defense.

Arsenal Injury News

Arsenal have a much shorter injury list, but their problems are concentrated in defense. William Saliba remains out with a back injury and is not expected to return until later in the year.

Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie and Jurrien Timber have all faced recent fitness concerns. White missed the midweek Carabao Cup match, but Mikel Arteta said he was “all good” after training and indicated that the final session would help decide his availability.

Timber is also being managed carefully after returning from a long-term groin problem. Arteta said there was no setback and explained that Timber had simply “played much more than we wanted.” Mosquera and Hincapie remain late fitness decisions.

Brighton vs Arsenal Team News

Arsenal’s midfield and attack are largely available for the Brighton vs Arsenal fixture. David Raya, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz are expected to return after being rested or rotated in midweek.

Arsenal have won all four league matches and have conceded only once. Brighton, meanwhile, have scored 13 goals in their first four league games but now face a depleted attacking group.

The latest Brighton vs Arsenal team news therefore points to two different problems. Brighton are missing several attacking players, while Arsenal are still waiting for clarity over their defensive options. The confirmed lineups will be released about an hour before kick-off and will settle the remaining fitness questions.