Brighton vs Arsenal Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Brighton vs Arsenal lineups are the main focus ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Amex Stadium. Arsenal travel to Brighton looking to maintain their perfect league start, while the hosts face a long injury list after a busy start to the season.

The Brighton lineup could see several senior players return after the midweek Carabao Cup win over Manchester United. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also has selection decisions to make, mainly at right-back and in midfield.

William Saliba remains out, while Ben White faces a late fitness check after a groin issue. Jurrien Timber is another option after recently returning from a long absence.

The confirmed Brighton vs Arsenal lineups will be announced around one hour before the 3 pm BST kick-off, with both teams expected to make changes from their midweek cup selections.

Brighton Lineup Today and Team News

Several injuries have affected Brighton’s lineup. Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood, Femi Azeez, Zadok Yohanna and Evan Ferguson have all been unavailable in recent reports.

Georginio Rutter has returned to the squad and could provide an option from the bench. Lewis Dunk, Maxim De Cuyper and Yasin Ayari are expected to return to the starting side after the midweek cup victory.

Bart Verbruggen should start in goal, while the predicted Brighton lineup is Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

Jaouen Hadjam and Michael Svoboda remain in doubt after picking up knocks. The exact full-back pairing and attacking midfield role could still change before Brighton vs Arsenal confirm their lineups.

Arsenal Lineup Today and Team News

Arsenal’s main selection question is at right-back. William Saliba remains out with a back injury, while Cristhian Mosquera is still recovering from a muscle problem.

Jurrien Timber returned as a half-time substitute against Sunderland last weekend after five months out. He then missed the Ipswich cup game as a precaution. Arteta said there had been no setback.

Ben White also missed the cup tie after suffering a groin problem against Sunderland. Arteta said on Friday that White was “all good,” with another training session set to determine his availability.

Timber is expected to start, with Ezri Konsa alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in central defense. Riccardo Calafiori should return at left-back.

Bruno Guimaraes is tipped for his first Premier League start after scoring against Sunderland, while Declan Rice is expected to return. Martin Odegaard should play behind Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz.

The predicted Arsenal lineup is Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Brighton vs Arsenal Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Brighton vs Arsenal lineups show two teams dealing with different squad situations. Arsenal have rotated early in the season while keeping their league results intact, but Arteta still has defensive decisions to make.

Brighton must again build their attack without several key forwards and midfielders. Kostoulas is expected to provide the focal point, with Gomez, Yalcouye and De Cuyper offering support.

Arsenal are expected to restore several senior players after the cup rotation, including Raya, Rice, Calafiori, Saka and Odegaard. Guimaraes could also move into the starting midfield.

The Brighton vs Arsenal confirmed lineups will be released around one hour before the 3 pm BST kick-off. This page will follow the starting XI, team news and live updates as they become available.