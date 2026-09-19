Brighton vs Arsenal on TV? Live Match Today: Channel, Stream and Kickoff Time

Brighton vs Arsenal is one of the Premier League matches attracting strong interest on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The match takes place at the American Express Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM BST.

Fans searching for Brighton vs Arsenal live coverage will have different options depending on where they are watching from.

UK viewers face the Premier League’s traditional Saturday 3 pm blackout, so the match isn’t available live on British television. Supporters can still follow live commentary and watch highlights later.

International fans have more options, with broadcasters and streaming platforms showing the game across several regions.

Brighton vs Arsenal Live Match Today on TV

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Kickoff: 3:00 PM BST

Venue: American Express Stadium

Competition: Premier League

Brighton vs Arsenal TV and Live Stream

United Kingdom

Brighton vs Arsenal is not available live on UK television because of the 3 pm Saturday blackout.

Fans can follow live commentary on official club platforms, while highlights will air later on BBC’s Match of the Day.

United States

USA Network – 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

Telemundo – Spanish-language coverage

Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling – streaming options

Canada

Fubo Sports / DAZN – 10:00 AM ET

Africa

Ghana: SuperSport – 3:00 PM GMT

Nigeria: SuperSport – 3:00 PM WAT

South Africa: SuperSport – 4:00 PM SAST

Other Sub-Saharan African territories: SuperSport and regional rights holders

India

JioStar / JioTV – 7:30 PM IST

Australia

Stan Sport – 12:00 AM AEST on Sunday

Availability can vary by territory, so viewers should check their local broadcaster before kickoff.

Brighton vs Arsenal Live Today: What Time Does It Start?

The Brighton vs Arsenal match starts at 3:00 PM BST in England.

That is:

Ghana: 3:00 PM GMT

Nigeria: 3:00 PM WAT

South Africa: 4:00 PM SAST

In the United States, the match starts at 10:00 AM ET and 7:00 AM PT.

India: 7:30 PM IST

Australia: 12:00 AM AEST Sunday

New Zealand: 2:00 AM NZST Sunday

Brighton vs Arsenal Match Preview

Arsenal travels to the south coast after making a strong start to the Premier League campaign. Brighton has also produced an impressive attacking return during the opening weeks.

The home side has scored 13 league goals across its first four matches, giving Fabian Hürzeler’s team one of the division’s most productive attacks.

Arsenal will look to control the game through its midfield and create chances for its attackers. The match also tests the visitors’ defense against a side that has started the season with plenty of attacking intent.

Brighton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

The recent meetings have produced competitive matches, although Arsenal has improved its record at the Amex in recent seasons.

The teams last met on March 4, 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0. Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal.

Arsenal has also remained unbeaten away against Brighton since 2020.

Brighton vs Arsenal Team News

Brighton has several injury concerns heading into the match. Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood and Stefanos Tzimas are among those reported unavailable. Jaouen Hadjam is also a doubt.

Arsenal continues to manage defensive issues. William Saliba is out with a back injury, while Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera remain doubts.

Brighton vs Arsenal Prediction and Odds

Arsenal enters the match with a stronger recent record, but Brighton’s attacking numbers make this a difficult away fixture.

The pre-match model gives Arsenal a 56.4% win probability, compared with 19.8% for Brighton.

Brighton vs Arsenal score prediction: Brighton 1-2 Arsenal.