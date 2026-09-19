Brighton vs Arsenal on TV? Live Match Today: Channel, Stream and Kickoff Time

Brighton vs Arsenal is one of the Premier League matches attracting strong interest on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The match takes place at the American Express Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM BST.
Fans searching for Brighton vs Arsenal live coverage will have different options depending on where they are watching from.
UK viewers face the Premier League’s traditional Saturday 3 pm blackout, so the match isn’t available live on British television. Supporters can still follow live commentary and watch highlights later.
International fans have more options, with broadcasters and streaming platforms showing the game across several regions.
Brighton vs Arsenal Live Match Today on TV
Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
Kickoff: 3:00 PM BST
Venue: American Express Stadium
Competition: Premier League
Brighton vs Arsenal TV and Live Stream
United Kingdom
Brighton vs Arsenal is not available live on UK television because of the 3 pm Saturday blackout.
Fans can follow live commentary on official club platforms, while highlights will air later on BBC’s Match of the Day.
United States
USA Network – 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
Telemundo – Spanish-language coverage
Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling – streaming options
Canada
Fubo Sports / DAZN – 10:00 AM ET
Africa
Ghana: SuperSport – 3:00 PM GMT
Nigeria: SuperSport – 3:00 PM WAT
South Africa: SuperSport – 4:00 PM SAST
Other Sub-Saharan African territories: SuperSport and regional rights holders
India
JioStar / JioTV – 7:30 PM IST
Australia
Stan Sport – 12:00 AM AEST on Sunday
Availability can vary by territory, so viewers should check their local broadcaster before kickoff.
Brighton vs Arsenal Live Today: What Time Does It Start?
The Brighton vs Arsenal match starts at 3:00 PM BST in England.
That is:
Ghana: 3:00 PM GMT
Nigeria: 3:00 PM WAT
South Africa: 4:00 PM SAST
In the United States, the match starts at 10:00 AM ET and 7:00 AM PT.
India: 7:30 PM IST
Australia: 12:00 AM AEST Sunday
New Zealand: 2:00 AM NZST Sunday
Brighton vs Arsenal Match Preview
Arsenal travels to the south coast after making a strong start to the Premier League campaign. Brighton has also produced an impressive attacking return during the opening weeks.
The home side has scored 13 league goals across its first four matches, giving Fabian Hürzeler’s team one of the division’s most productive attacks.
Arsenal will look to control the game through its midfield and create chances for its attackers. The match also tests the visitors’ defense against a side that has started the season with plenty of attacking intent.
Brighton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head
The recent meetings have produced competitive matches, although Arsenal has improved its record at the Amex in recent seasons.
The teams last met on March 4, 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0. Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal.
Arsenal has also remained unbeaten away against Brighton since 2020.
Brighton vs Arsenal Team News
Brighton has several injury concerns heading into the match. Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood and Stefanos Tzimas are among those reported unavailable. Jaouen Hadjam is also a doubt.
Arsenal continues to manage defensive issues. William Saliba is out with a back injury, while Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera remain doubts.
Brighton vs Arsenal Prediction and Odds
Arsenal enters the match with a stronger recent record, but Brighton’s attacking numbers make this a difficult away fixture.
The pre-match model gives Arsenal a 56.4% win probability, compared with 19.8% for Brighton.
Brighton vs Arsenal score prediction: Brighton 1-2 Arsenal.
Brighton vs Arsenal on TV? Live Match Today: Channel, Stream and Kickoff Time