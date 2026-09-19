Brighton vs Arsenal Live Score, Highlights and Results Today

Brighton & Hove Albion face Arsenal at the American Express Stadium today, Saturday, September 19, 2026, in the Premier League. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM BST, with Arsenal looking to continue their strong run of form and Brighton aiming to build on an impressive start to September.

The Brighton vs Arsenal clash brings together two teams arriving with different recent records. Brighton have won three of their last five matches, while Arsenal have won all five of their latest games across all competitions.

Brighton vs Arsenal Confirmed Lineup

Brighton head into the match with several players unavailable. Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, Mats Wieffer and Jack Hinshelwood are among those ruled out.

The Brighton confirmed lineup sees Bart Verbruggen start in goal, with Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Pascal Struijk and Boscagli in the back four. Gross and Ayari form the midfield pairing, while Gomez, Chema Andrés and De Cuyper support Kostoulas in attack.

Brighton confirmed XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Struijk, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Andrés, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

Arsenal are also missing key defensive players. William Saliba is ruled out with a back injury, while Ben White misses the match with a groin problem. Cristhian Mosquera is also unavailable because of a muscle issue.

Mikel Arteta makes two changes from the 2-0 win over Sunderland, with Jurriën Timber and Gabriel Magalhães returning to the starting XI. Myles Lewis-Skelly drops to the bench.

Arsenal confirmed XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Brighton’s Last 5 Matches

Brighton beat Manchester United 3-2 in the EFL Cup, defeated Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League and drew 1-1 with Leeds United.

They also lost 4-3 to Chelsea before beating Tromsø 4-0 in the Conference League.

Arsenal’s Last 5 Matches

Arsenal have won their last five matches across all competitions. They defeated Ipswich Town 4-2 in the EFL Cup, beat Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League and recorded a 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli.

The Gunners also beat Chelsea 2-1 and Aston Villa 1-0.

Brighton vs Arsenal Last 5 Meetings

Arsenal have won three of the last five meetings between the teams, with the other two ending in draws.

Arsenal beat Brighton 1-0 in March 2026, won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in December 2025 and defeated Brighton 2-0 in the EFL Cup in October 2025. The teams drew 1-1 in January 2025 and again in August 2024.

Brighton vs Arsenal Live Score and Highlights

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

Kickoff: Brighton and Arsenal get the Premier League match underway at the American Express Stadium.

0′ Kick-off! Darren England gets the Premier League fixture underway at the American Express Community Stadium as Brighton host league leaders Arsenal.