Sunderland vs Arsenal Injury News: Saliba Out as Two More Defenders Face Late Fitness Tests

Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday night with a perfect Premier League record to protect, but Mikel Arteta must again manage a defensive problem. William Saliba remains out with a back injury, while Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera face late fitness checks.

Arsenal arrive after a 1-0 Champions League win over Napoli and have conceded only once in their opening three league games. Sunderland have a shorter injury list, with Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle unavailable.

The Black Cats will hope to build on last season’s 2-2 draw between the sides, when Dan Ballard scored for Sunderland before Arsenal were denied victory by Brian Brobbey’s stoppage-time equaliser. Here is the latest Sunderland vs Arsenal injury news.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Injury News: Saliba Remains Out

The main issue in the latest Sunderland vs Arsenal injury news is Saliba. The France international has not played this season after a back problem returned during France’s run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Arteta has not given a firm return date. He has stressed that Saliba’s recovery must be managed carefully before the defender can increase his workload. Reports place his return in mid-to-late November.

Gabriel Magalhães has started alongside Cristhian Mosquera and summer signing Ezri Konsa during Saliba’s absence. Arsenal have conceded only once in their first three Premier League games.

Timber remains a doubt after a groin problem kept him out of a starting role since March. He has trained with the first team for several days, but Arteta is still waiting to decide.

“Let’s see, we have another training session,” Arteta said. “He’s been doing really well, he’s been training with us now for a few days and he looks in good shape.”

Mosquera is also nearing a return. He suffered a muscular problem against Aston Villa and missed the following two matches. Arteta said he has “been really well” and could be available for “this game or the next one.”

Arsenal Injury News: White Cleared to Play

The Sunderland vs Arsenal injury news also includes one concern that has already been cleared.

Ben White was substituted late against Napoli and appeared uncomfortable after the match. Arteta quickly dismissed concerns over the right-back.

“He’s fine. Excellent,” the Arsenal manager said.

White is therefore expected to start against Sunderland. Arsenal also reported no new injuries from their Champions League trip.

Konsa is likely to continue alongside Gabriel in central defense if Mosquera does not return. Timber could make the bench, but neither defender is expected to start unless there is a late change.

Arsenal are expected to keep their main attacking players available. Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz remain key options, while Riccardo Calafiori could return to the starting XI after rotation in Naples.

Sunderland Injury News

Sunderland have fewer concerns in the latest Sunderland vs Arsenal injury news. Head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed on Friday that Diarra and Mundle are the club’s only injury absentees.

Diarra is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a hamstring problem. Le Bris said the midfielder’s absence was disappointing after his strong performances during pre-season and against Fulham.

Mundle faces a longer spell out after undergoing meniscus surgery. Le Bris expects the winger to miss a couple of months and hopes he can return before the end of the year.

“It’s really tough because he worked so well during the pre-season,” Le Bris said.

Nilson Angulo and Malick Fofana are among the options available to replace Mundle, while Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki are expected to provide the midfield base.

Brian Brobbey could lead the Sunderland attack, while Ballard is expected to feature against his former club.

Official team sheets will confirm the final Sunderland vs Arsenal injury news before kick-off. Saliba remains unavailable, while Timber and Mosquera are Arsenal’s main late fitness questions.