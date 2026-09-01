Chelsea Lose Marc Guiu as Leipzig Complete Surprise Transfer

Marc Guiu’s Chelsea transfer has ended with the Spanish striker leaving Stamford Bridge for RB Leipzig on a deal. The Marc Guiu transfer was confirmed on Tuesday after days of talks, with RB Leipzig handing the 20-year-old a contract through 2031 and the No. 9 shirt.

Chelsea will receive a package worth about £15 million, including add-ons, while keeping a reported 20 percent sell-on clause. The move closes a Chelsea chapter for Guiu, who joined from Barcelona in 2024 after the club paid his €6 million release clause.

Guiu made 29 appearances and scored eight goals for Chelsea across two seasons. His move to RB Leipzig now gives him a new chance to compete for football under coach Martín Demichelis.

Marc Guiu Chelsea Transfer Ends With Leipzig Move

The Marc Guiu Chelsea transfer follows a deal that had been kept quiet for several days. Fabrizio Romano first reported the move on August 28, then confirmed the completed transfer.

“Exclusive story, confirmed: Marc Guiu signs in as new RB Leipzig player. Chelsea receive £15m package for permanent deal.”

Romano had earlier reported: “Marc Guiu to RB Leipzig from Chelsea, here we go! RB Leipzig close the agreement after secret talks and zero links as understand it’s all done on player and club side.”

Chelsea paid Barcelona €6 million to sign Guiu in July 2024. The reported £15 million package means Chelsea will make a profit on the deal. Chelsea will also keep a reported 20 percent sell-on clause.

RB Leipzig Move Gives Marc Guiu New Chance

RB Leipzig had followed Marc Guiu since 2024, when the German club came close to signing him from Barcelona. Sporting director Marcel Schäfer said Guiu fits the club because of his “intensity, high tempo and incredible work-rate.”

“He brings enormous energy against the ball, is present in the box and has a clear eye for goal,” Schäfer said. “We have followed his path closely and are convinced he can help us immediately while still having great potential.”

Guiu also explained his decision to join RB Leipzig.

“The move to RB Leipzig is exactly the right step for me. The people in charge pursued me intensively and showed me a clear plan for the role I can play here.”

Chelsea Transfer Leaves Marc Guiu With Eight Goals

Marc Guiu scored within a minute of making his Barcelona debut against Athletic Club in October 2023. He later scored in the Champions League before moving to Chelsea.

At Chelsea, Guiu made 29 appearances and scored eight goals across two seasons. He was part of the squad that won the 2025 UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea loaned Guiu to Sunderland in August 2025, but the spell ended after one month because Chelsea faced a shortage of center-forwards. Under new head coach Xabi Alonso, Guiu was left out of the 2026 pre-season tour and did not receive a first-team squad number.

Chelsea confirmed his departure with a short statement: “Everyone at Chelsea wants to thank Marc for his dedication during his time at the club and we wish him every success as he begins a new chapter with RB Leipzig.”