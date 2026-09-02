Chelsea Transfer Disaster Leaves Lamine Deal in Late Monaco Twist

Chelsea suffered a major transfer blow after AS Monaco canceled a deal for Lamine Camara despite a written agreement between the clubs. The Chelsea transfer was expected to go through after the Senegal midfielder completed his medical and agreed personal terms.

Instead, Monaco chose to focus on Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Everton before the transfer deadline. The decision left Chelsea without the player they had planned to use as a replacement for Enzo Fernández, who completed a £125 million move to Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Chelsea transfer collapse late Tuesday, reporting that Monaco had canceled the agreement. The situation became even more unusual when Balogun’s own Everton transfer later collapsed, leaving Monaco with neither major sale completed.

Chelsea Transfer Deal for Lamine Camara Falls Apart

The Lamine Camara transfer to Chelsea had appeared close to completion. Earlier in the day, reports stated that Chelsea and Monaco had reached a deal in principle worth about €55 million, or roughly £47 million.

Camara had undergone a medical with Chelsea staff involved, while personal terms had been agreed on a contract running until June 2032 with an option. Chelsea had also received written documents from Monaco and expected the transfer to be completed.

Romano later confirmed the reversal, writing: “LAMINE CAMARA DEAL OFF. AS Monaco cancel Lamine Camara-Chelsea deal after a written agreement between clubs.”

The Chelsea transfer was part of a wider deadline-day plan. Chelsea had allowed Enzo Fernández to leave for Manchester City for £125 million, a fee matching the British transfer record. Camara was lined up as the replacement for the Argentina international.

Monaco Choose Balogun as Chelsea Transfer Unravels

Monaco had previously rejected two Chelsea bids for Camara and wanted a significant fee. The situation changed when Folarin Balogun’s proposed move from Monaco to Everton hit a snag during his medical.

Monaco then agreed to Chelsea’s improved offer for Camara. But Everton returned to negotiations over Balogun, and both clubs exchanged documents and submitted a Premier League deal sheet to keep the transfer alive beyond the 11 pm BST deadline.

Monaco decided to complete only one of the two sales. They chose Balogun and declined to submit the required deal sheet for Camara before the deadline. Chelsea were then informed in writing that the midfielder’s transfer was canceled.

Chelsea officials reacted strongly to the decision and described Monaco’s conduct as “deeply unprofessional.” Chelsea had also considered stopping Fernández’s move after doubts emerged over Camara. The club ultimately allowed the Manchester City transfer to proceed.

Chelsea Transfer Blow Gets Worse as Balogun Deal Collapses

The deadline-day drama did not end with the Chelsea transfer collapse. After Monaco chose Balogun’s sale over Camara’s move to Chelsea, the Balogun transfer also fell apart.

Romano later reported: “Folarin Balogun deal OFF.”

Balogun left Everton’s Finch Farm without completing the transfer after negotiations over the fee structure broke down. Everton therefore finished the window with Thierno Barry as their only recognized senior striker.

Camara remains at Monaco after starting the 2026-27 season strongly. He also featured in Monaco’s 2-0 win over Marseille before the transfer deadline.

For Chelsea, the transfer window ended with Fernández leaving and Camara failing to arrive. The club had planned to replace the Argentina midfielder with the 22-year-old Senegal international, but the written agreement and completed medical did not result in a completed Chelsea transfer.