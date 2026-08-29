Chelsea Face Lamine Twist as Enzo Fernández Exit Threat Grows

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Monaco for Lamine Camara, with the Senegal midfielder expected in London for a medical within 48 hours. The deal, reported at about £50 million, comes as Chelsea face an Enzo Fernández exit to Manchester City before Tuesday’s transfer deadline arrives.

Chelsea left Fernández out of the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town after talks involving the player, manager Xabi Alonso and the club. Alonso said the choice was made by him and the club because he needed players who showed “the desire to play.” He called Fernández “a top player” and “a good professional.”

City remain the suitor, but Chelsea want £120 million and will only consider a sale if they can replace him.

Lamine Camara Deal Moves Chelsea Closer

Chelsea have moved quickly for Lamine Camara as the Enzo Fernández situation develops. Monaco signed Camara in 2024 after he came through Génération Foot and Metz. Born in Bignona, Senegal, on January 1, 2004, the 1.73m midfielder made 24 Ligue 1 appearances last season, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

He also played in the Champions League. Lamine Camara remains under contract until June 2029, giving Monaco a strong position in negotiations. Crystal Palace had a bid rejected, while Liverpool were also offered the midfielder late in the window.

Reports say Lamine Camara could arrive in London on Sunday or Monday and miss Monaco’s Ligue 1 game against Marseille. Monaco chief executive Thiago Scuro said Friday that he hoped Camara would stay for another season, while also pointing to the financial realities facing French football. Reports on Saturday said the clubs had agreed the fee, leaving the medical and paperwork to complete the move.

Chelsea See Lamine Camara as Different Midfield Option

Lamine Camara would not replace Enzo Fernández in the same role. Chelsea see Camara as a box-to-box midfielder who can win the ball, carry it forward and add energy. Enzo Fernández offers more creativity and movement into the box.

Camara joined Monaco after a spell at Metz and has developed into a midfielder who can contribute in both areas. Moisés Caicedo remains Chelsea’s main holding midfielder, while Romeo Lavia’s fitness has been a concern. Adding Lamine Camara would give Alonso another midfield option as Chelsea continue to reshape the squad.

Chelsea have also added Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Valentín Barco, Jordan Henderson and Emiliano Martínez during a busy summer. Alonso is now preparing for a squad that could change again before the deadline. The midfielder also represents another young option for Chelsea in a changing squad this summer.

Enzo Fernández Exit Could Change Chelsea Before Deadline

Enzo Fernández could still leave Chelsea if Manchester City meet the club’s valuation. City have not submitted a formal bid that reaches the reported £120 million asking price. The transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, September 1, leaving Chelsea and City limited time to complete any deal.

Chelsea have completed many transfers this summer and raised funds through sales and loans. The club has also spent heavily when it identifies players for Alonso’s squad, with the reported fee for Morgan Rogers among the major deals.

A Lamine Camara deal worth about £50 million would cost roughly half of the fee Chelsea want for Fernández. If Camara passes his medical and completes the paperwork, Chelsea will have added another young midfielder before the deadline.

Alonso has said Chelsea must be ready for surprises. The next 48 hours will decide whether Lamine Camara becomes Chelsea’s latest signing and whether Enzo Fernández remains at Stamford Bridge.