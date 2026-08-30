Chelsea vs Brighton Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Chelsea vs Brighton lineups will take centre stage at Stamford Bridge as both sides prepare for their first home league clash of the 2026/27 Premier League season. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has started his tenure with wins over Fulham and Luton Town, while Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton arrive after a 4-0 win over Aston Villa and a European victory over Tromso.

Both managers face selection issues before kick-off. The Chelsea lineup could be affected by Enzo Fernández’s absence and a late fitness test for Moisés Caicedo. Brighton are without Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh and Jack Hinshelwood, while Georginio Rutter remains a major doubt and Evan Ferguson is unavailable.

The Chelsea vs Brighton team news will therefore be key to the confirmed starting XI. The official Chelsea vs Brighton lineups will reveal the final selections before kick-off.

Chelsea Lineup Today and Team News

The Chelsea lineup is expected to follow Alonso’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system. Enzo Fernández is expected to miss out again amid transfer interest from Manchester City.

Moisés Caicedo faces a late fitness test after a training injury kept him out of Chelsea’s opening matches. If he cannot play, Roméo Lavia is expected to replace him in midfield.

Wesley Fofana is back in contention after completing a suspension carried over from last season. He could join Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill in the back three, although Josh Acheampong is also an option.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are expected to operate behind João Pedro in attack.

Brighton Lineup Today and Team News

The Brighton lineup has been hit by several injuries despite the team’s strong start. Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh are both sidelined with long-term injuries.

Jack Hinshelwood is also out after suffering a training injury following his two-goal performance against Aston Villa. Georginio Rutter is highly doubtful after being seen wearing a protective boot, while Evan Ferguson remains out until October.

Brighton are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation. Bart Verbruggen should start in goal, with Lewis Dunk and Luka Vušković expected to anchor the defense.

Pascal Groß is set to play in midfield alongside Yasin Ayari, while Charalampos Kostoulas could lead the attack after scoring in midweek.

Chelsea vs Brighton Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Chelsea vs Brighton lineups come with an added storyline because Brighton have won the last four meetings between the teams. Chelsea will look to change that run under Alonso, while Brighton will arrive at Stamford Bridge with a number of attacking players unavailable.

Chelsea’s confirmed lineup will show whether Caicedo is fit enough to play and whether Fofana returns to the starting XI. Brighton’s team selection will show how Hürzeler replaces Mitoma, Minteh and Hinshelwood.

The official Chelsea vs Brighton confirmed lineups will provide the final answer on both teams before kick-off. This page will carry the latest starting XI, team news and live updates as they become available.