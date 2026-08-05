Chelsea vs Juventus Results Today: Pre-Season Live Score, Updates, Stats

Chelsea faced Juventus today in the final match of the 2026 Hong Kong Football Festival at the sold-out Kai Tak Stadium. The Chelsea vs Juventus clash served as the tournament’s headline event, with both European giants using the fixture to introduce new signings and fine-tune their tactical systems ahead of the new season.

Chelsea arrived after two demanding pre-season matches in Australia, while Juventus entered the contest unbeaten in their summer schedule, having recorded three consecutive clean sheets. With more than 50,000 supporters filling the stadium, the Chelsea vs Juventus encounter provided both managers with one final opportunity to assess their squads before the next stage of pre-season preparations.

Chelsea vs Juventus Team News

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso welcomed back Mykhailo Mudryk, who rejoined the squad after serving a shortened anti-doping suspension. The Blues also continued integrating new arrivals, including Danny Welbeck, Geovany Quenda, Pedro Neto, and goalkeeper Mike Penders.

Chelsea were without Jordan Henderson, Valentín Barco, Morgan Rogers, and Reece James. There were also fitness concerns about Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, and goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, opening the possibility of Teddy Sharman-Lowe starting.

Juventus, led by Luciano Spalletti, featured permanent signing Randal Kolo Muani alongside youngster Karim Alajbegović. Weston McKennie was available but expected to begin on the bench.

Festival Finale

The match concluded the Hong Kong Football Festival after the opening fixture between Manchester City FC and Inter Milan. It also marked Chelsea’s first appearance in Hong Kong since 2011 as both clubs continued preparations for the 2026–27 campaign.