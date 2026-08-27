How to Watch Carabao Cup Live Stream Tonight as Chelsea Face a Major Test

Chelsea vs Luton takes place tonight, Thursday, August 27, 2026, with Chelsea hosting Luton Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is at 7:30 pm BST in London, with the match also available to viewers in several major international markets.

This Chelsea vs Luton clash gives Xabi Alonso his first competitive home game as Chelsea manager after Monday’s 3-2 win over Fulham. Luton arrive under former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere after a strong start to their League One campaign.

Fans can follow Chelsea vs Luton live stream through official broadcasters and streaming services in their region. The winner will face Leeds United in the third round.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Luton: Live Stream and TV

The Chelsea vs Luton live stream is available in the UK through Sky Sports+, with the match also listed on Sky Go and NOW for eligible viewers. In the United States, Paramount+ carries the Carabao Cup, while CBS Sports Golazo also has selected games. Canada has DAZN coverage for the competition.

In India and Bangladesh, FanCode lists Chelsea vs Luton for live coverage. The match starts at 12:00 am IST on Friday, August 28. In Australia and New Zealand, beIN Sports carries the Carabao Cup, with Chelsea vs Luton listed on its schedule.

Across Africa, SuperSport lists the match, while StarTimes is also listed for some African markets. In parts of Europe, broadcasters include Sport TV, Sport 2 and Arena Sport, depending on the country. Chelsea’s official website and app will also provide live audio commentary, match updates and statistics.

Chelsea vs Luton: Team News, Lineups and Match Preview

Chelsea enter the Chelsea vs Luton match after beating Fulham 3-2 in their Premier League opener. Alonso is expected to make several changes because Chelsea face Brighton on Sunday. Mike Penders is expected to make his competitive debut in goal, while Danny Welbeck could also make his first appearance for the club.

Moisés Caicedo and Marco Palestra are unavailable, while Jordan Henderson remains out with a wrist injury. Aaron Anselmino is also unlikely to feature. Luton will be without Jordan Clark after he suffered a broken jaw. Shaydon Morris and Shandon Baptiste are also out.

The expected Chelsea lineup is Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Fofana; Gusto, Lavia, Barco, Chavarria; Neto, Estêvao; Welbeck. Luton are expected to use Shea; Ashby, Andersen, Johnston, Naismith; Walsh, Odoffin, Palmer; Jones, Marshall, Lawrence.

Chelsea vs Luton: Head-to-Head, Odds, Stats and Prediction

The Chelsea vs Luton head-to-head record strongly favors Chelsea. The Blues won the last four meetings, including a 3-2 victory at Kenilworth Road in December 2023 and a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge in August 2023. Chelsea also won the two previous FA Cup meetings, 3-2 in 2022 and 3-1 in 2021.

Luton have scored nine goals across their opening three matches this season, while Chelsea began the Premier League campaign with a 3-2 win. Chelsea have also progressed from 27 of their last 28 League Cup ties against lower-league opposition.

The latest Chelsea vs Luton odds make Chelsea strong favorites. One major odds listing had Chelsea at -769, Luton at +1600 and the draw at +700. The listed correct-score price for 3-1 was +700.

The match prediction is Chelsea 3-1 Luton. The game takes place at Stamford Bridge, London, with referee Elliot Bell. There will be no VAR because the technology is introduced only from the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup.