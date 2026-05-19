Chelsea vs Tottenham Match Results Today: Premier League Live Score, Updates, Stats

Chelsea hosted Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a crucial Premier League London derby, with both clubs entering the match under pressure after difficult domestic runs.

Chelsea started the night ninth in the table with 49 points, while Tottenham arrived in 17th place on 38 points and still needed points to fully secure Premier League safety. The buildup around Stamford Bridge reflected the tension of this rivalry, as Chelsea vs Tottenham was important for both teams late in the season.

Kick-off was scheduled for 7:15 PM GMT on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, with supporters expecting another intense meeting between the London rivals.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Form and Match Context

The focus heading into Chelsea vs Tottenham centered heavily on the poor form of both clubs. Chelsea entered without a win in their previous seven Premier League matches and had also lost four consecutive home league games at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham’s campaign had been equally difficult. Spurs managed only nine league victories across 36 matches and entered the derby still needing points to remove any remaining relegation concerns.

Despite Chelsea’s recent struggles, history strongly favored the Blues in this fixture. Chelsea won the reverse fixture 1–0 earlier in the season, with a goal from João Pedro, and also carried a five-match Premier League winning streak against Tottenham into the game.

Tottenham’s record at Stamford Bridge also remained poor. Spurs had managed only one league victory there in their previous 35 visits, with that win coming back in 2018.

Recent Meetings and Key Players

Recent meetings between the clubs consistently produced tight contests, but Chelsea often found a way to control key moments. Their victories in April 2025 and November 2025 reinforced that trend.

Chelsea looked toward attacking players like João Pedro and Cole Palmer for creativity, while Tottenham relied on experienced leaders and quick transitions to challenge Chelsea defensively.

With pressure increasing near the end of the Premier League season, this Chelsea vs Tottenham clash carried major significance for confidence, league position, and momentum heading into the final stretch.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: First Half Update

Chelsea FC held a 1–0 lead over Tottenham Hotspur FC after an intense opening period at Stamford Bridge, with both teams creating dangerous moments in a fast-paced London derby.

Tottenham started brightly during the opening minutes. Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani delivered dangerous balls into the penalty area, while a misplaced pass involving Pedro Porro briefly created problems for Robert Sánchez.

Spurs came closest to scoring in the 11th minute when Tel struck the post after connecting with a cross from Porro. Chelsea responded three minutes later through Cole Palmer, whose shot forced a diving save from Antonín Kinský.

The breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute. Enzo Fernández finished calmly after an assist from Pedro Neto to give Chelsea the lead.

Another major moment followed shortly after when Moisés Caicedo broke forward from a clever Palmer pass, but Micky van de Ven stopped the attack with a strong sliding challenge.

Chelsea gradually settled after early pressure, with Palmer dropping deeper to connect midfield and attack. On the touchline, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi remained animated as he urged his players to slow the tempo and improve their buildup play.