How to Watch Chelsea vs Juventus Live Today: Preseason Preview, Stats, Lineup

Chelsea vs Juventus live today headlines the final match of the 2026 Hong Kong Football Festival as two European giants meet for the Herbalgy Trophy. Chelsea faces Juventus on Wednesday, August 5, at the new Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 p.m. local time).

The Blues continue their preseason under new manager Xabi Alonso, while Juventus arrives under Luciano Spalletti after an unbeaten start to its summer schedule. Chelsea vs Juventus match today also gives supporters a closer look at new signings, returning players, and tactical changes as both teams continue preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

Chelsea vs Juventus Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Chelsea vs Juventus lineup is expected to feature a mix of experienced players and summer arrivals as both managers continue evaluating their squads.

Chelsea enters its third preseason match after defeating Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4 before losing 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney. Xabi Alonso will be pleased with Mykhailo Mudryk’s return to the squad, now available for selection after completing a shortened anti-doping suspension. New arrival Danny Welbeck and young winger Geovany Quenda have also traveled with the team.

Chelsea still has important team news before kickoff. Robert Sánchez, Cole Palmer, and Levi Colwill have either missed training or participated minimally this week because of minor fitness issues.

Juventus arrives with confidence under Luciano Spalletti after recording three straight preseason clean sheets against Basel, Standard Liège, and Nice. The Italian club continues adapting following the departure of Dušan Vlahović, with Randal Kolo Muani expected to lead the attack.

Chelsea vs Juventus Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The stats show how evenly matched these clubs have been in competitive meetings. Across six previous encounters, Chelsea has won two matches, Juventus has won two, and the other two games ended in draws.

The Chelsea vs Juventus head-to-head record was last updated in November 2021 when Chelsea earned a 4-0 victory over Juventus at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Juventus enters the match with excellent defensive form after keeping clean sheets against Basel, Standard Liège, and Nice. Twelve of the club’s last 13 matches in all competitions have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The Chelsea vs Juventus prediction remains difficult because both managers are expected to rotate their squads throughout the match. Betting markets rate all three outcomes evenly, with Chelsea, Juventus, and the draw each at 33 percent. Independent analytical models also project a closely contested 1-1 draw.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans seeking to stream the match have several official viewing options. Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch Chelsea vs Juventus live through CFC+. In Italy, Juventus supporters can stream the match free by creating an account on the club’s official digital platform.

Fans in the United States and Canada looking for the Chelsea vs Juventus TV channel can tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network, with the live stream accessible on Paramount+. Supporters in India can watch the match via FanCode. Fans in other regions can access the broadcast through Chelsea’s official app and website using CFC+, although the service is geo-blocked in Hong Kong, Macau, and Italy.

The Chelsea vs Juventus kickoff time is 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 p.m. Hong Kong time, 1:30 p.m. CEST, 7:30 a.m. EDT, 4:30 a.m. PDT, and 11:30 a.m. GMT.

Chelsea vs Juventus live today gives both clubs another valuable preseason test before the competitive campaign begins. It also provides supporters with an early look at tactical changes, returning players, and new signings as Chelsea and Juventus continue building toward the 2026/27 season.