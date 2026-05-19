How to Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Today: Premier League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Chelsea vs Tottenham live today brings huge pressure for both London clubs as they meet at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 PM BST and 7:15 PM GMT. Chelsea enters the match still trying to rescue a disappointing Premier League season and keep slim hopes of European qualification alive.

Tottenham, meanwhile, needs only one point to officially secure Premier League survival and remove any remaining relegation danger.

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match today also comes during difficult periods for both clubs, following inconsistent league form in recent months. Chelsea has struggled badly at home, while Tottenham continues to fight near the bottom of the table.

This guide provides all the details for the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream, lineup news, and match updates.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Lineup and Team News Before the London Derby

Chelsea enters the Chelsea vs Tottenham match in ninth place in the Premier League table with 49 points. Manager Calum McFarlane has watched his side go seven straight league games without a victory. Chelsea has also failed to win the last four home league matches at Stamford Bridge before tonight’s derby.

The club will once again rely heavily on Cole Palmer to create chances and improve Chelsea’s attacking output. Chelsea defeated Tottenham 1-0 earlier this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to a first-half goal from João Pedro.

Tottenham Hotspur FC arrives in 17th place with 38 points under manager Roberto De Zerbi. Spurs remain only two points above West Ham United in the relegation zone, but recent performances have improved. Tottenham collected eight points from the last four league matches and earned away wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Richarlison could play a major role in Tottenham’s counter-attacks as Spurs try to avoid another disappointing result at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Chelsea vs Tottenham stats show that Chelsea has controlled this rivalry for long periods, especially at Stamford Bridge. Across all competitions, Chelsea FC has recorded 81 wins against Tottenham’s 54 victories, while 40 matches have finished level.

The Chelsea vs Tottenham head-to-head record at Stamford Bridge heavily favors Chelsea. Tottenham has won only one of the last 35 league visits to Chelsea, with that lone victory coming in April 2018.

Chelsea also enters tonight’s fixture on a five-match Premier League winning streak against Tottenham. During those matches, Chelsea outscored Spurs 10-4.

The Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction discussion remains difficult because both clubs continue to struggle for consistency. Chelsea needs a strong home result to stop its losing run, while Tottenham can officially secure Premier League safety with a draw.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream can watch the match on several major broadcasters worldwide. In the United Kingdom, the Chelsea vs Tottenham live coverage will air on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the match using the Sky Go app.

Viewers in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham match live on Peacock and NBCSN at 3:15 PM ET. Canadian viewers can stream through FuboTV.

Fans in India can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live today on JioCinema and JioTV at 12:45 AM IST on Wednesday, May 20. In Sub-Saharan Africa, viewers can watch through SuperSport and DStv Now. Australian audiences can stream the London derby live on Stan Sport at 5:15 AM AEST.