Bournemouth vs Liverpool Confirmed Team News: The Latest Update Before Kickoff

Liverpool travel to Bournemouth for a 2 pm BST Premier League clash at Vitality Stadium. As of Sunday morning, both clubs have reported no fresh injury concerns following their midweek matches.

The official starting lineups are expected about an hour before kickoff, so the main selection questions remain around Liverpool’s midfield and defense and Bournemouth’s rotation after their European trip.

Liverpool remain without four players, while Bournemouth have four confirmed absentees. Andoni Iraola also returns to Bournemouth for the first time since leaving the club in the summer.

The Bournemouth vs Liverpool confirmed team news will settle the remaining questions before the match, with both sides looking to add an important result to their Premier League campaigns.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Confirmed Team News

Liverpool’s injury list remains unchanged from Friday. Conor Bradley is unavailable with a knee injury, while Giovanni Leoni is also out with a knee problem. Hugo Ekitike remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, and Federico Chiesa is unavailable because of a back issue.

Joe Gomez returned from a lay-off in Tuesday’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham. His next appearance will be his 300th for Liverpool, but he is expected to start on the bench.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to return to the starting lineup alongside Jeremy Jacquet. Ronald Araujo could move to right-back, while Alisson Becker is expected to replace Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal.

Liverpool’s expected formation is 4-2-3-1, with Alexander Isak leading the attack. Florian Wirtz should play behind him, with Cody Gakpo and Bradley Barcola on the wings. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are the expected midfield pairing.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Lineup and Injury News

Bournemouth also have four players unavailable. Eli Junior Kroupi remains out with a foot injury, while Amine Adli has a calf problem. Veljko Milosavljevic is sidelined with a knee injury and Julian Araujo remains out with a thigh issue.

Marco Rose reported no new injury concerns after Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win at Real Sociedad. He will assess his players after the trip before confirming his Premier League lineup.

Djordje Petrovic is expected to start in goal, with Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva and Adrien Truffert forming the back four.

Alex Scott is expected to start in midfield. Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie are options to partner him.

Rayan, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier are expected to play behind Francisco Evanilson. Tavernier has been Bournemouth’s most productive attacker so far this season.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Latest Team News Before Kickoff

Bournemouth are still looking for their first Premier League win under Rose. They have drawn with Everton, Newcastle United and Brentford after losing their opening league game. Their European victory at Real Sociedad was the first win in the club’s history in that competition.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League but have had mixed results. They also made several changes during their midweek Carabao Cup match.

Liverpool have had more recovery time than Bournemouth, who traveled to Spain for their European fixture. Both managers have also said it’s difficult to win at Vitality Stadium.

Iraola returns to his former club, while Rose has prepared for a Liverpool side with several selection options. Michael Oliver is the referee, and Sky Sports is showing the match live in the UK.

The Bournemouth vs Liverpool confirmed team news will be complete when the official lineups are released shortly before the 2 pm BST kickoff.