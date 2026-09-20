Bournemouth vs Liverpool Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Bournemouth vs Liverpool lineup news takes center stage at Vitality Stadium as the two teams meet in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 pm BST, with Michael Oliver refereeing.

The official Bournemouth vs Liverpool lineups are due around one hour before kick-off, but both teams have already provided a clear picture of their expected selections.

Liverpool are expected to recall Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Florian Wirtz after they were rested for the Carabao Cup win over Tottenham. Bournemouth also arrive after European action, with Marco Rose reporting no new injuries after the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news includes several absences, while Tyler Adams remains a doubt. The confirmed starting XI will settle the final selection questions.

Bournemouth Lineup Today and Team News

The Bournemouth lineup is expected to remain close to full strength despite the midweek Europa League game. Rose confirmed there were no new injury problems after the win at Real Sociedad.

Bournemouth remain without Julián Araujo, Veljko Milosavljevic, Eli Junior Kroupi and Amine Adli. Tyler Adams is also a doubt after being withdrawn in Spain, leaving Lewis Cook or Ryan Christie as possible midfield options.

The predicted Bournemouth lineup is Djordje Petrovic; Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert; Alex Scott, Adams or Cook; Rayan, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Evanilson.

Tavernier has three league goals and remains an important attacking outlet. Kluivert and Rayan are expected to support Evanilson, who has three assists this season but is still searching for his first league goal under Rose.

Liverpool Lineup Today and Team News

The Liverpool lineup is expected to include several players who were rested against Tottenham. Alisson, Van Dijk and Wirtz were not involved in the Carabao Cup game and are expected to return.

Liverpool’s predicted lineup is Alisson; Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Cody Gakpo, Wirtz, Bradley Barcola; Alexander Isak.

Araujo is expected to move to right-back, allowing Van Dijk to return alongside Jacquet. Kerkez is set to start at left-back against his former club.

Liverpool are without Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa. Joe Gomez played 45 minutes against Tottenham and could be among the substitutes.

Gakpo has continued to produce goals and assists in the Premier League, while Barcola is expected to start on the opposite wing. Wirtz should operate behind Isak, who is looking to end a four-game scoring drought.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Bournemouth vs Liverpool lineups will provide the clearest indication of how both managers approach the game after midweek matches. Liverpool have had two extra days to prepare, while Bournemouth come into the fixture after their Europa League trip to Spain.

Bournemouth will look to press Liverpool while keeping their defensive shape against Isak’s movement. Liverpool are expected to rely on Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in midfield, while Gakpo and Barcola can switch positions in attack.

The fixture also carries recent history. Bournemouth beat Liverpool 3-2 at Vitality Stadium in January, despite goals from Van Dijk and Szoboszlai.

The official Bournemouth vs Liverpool lineups will be confirmed around one hour before the 2pm BST kick-off. This page will provide the confirmed starting XI, team news and live updates as they become available.