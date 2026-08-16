Liverpool vs Como Live Today Could Bring a Final Twist Before the New Season

Liverpool vs Como live today brings Liverpool’s 2026 pre-season campaign to a close with a unique double-header against Como 1907 on Sunday, August 16. The two clubs will meet twice, with the first game behind closed doors at the AXA Training Center before the main fixture at Anfield.

The second match starts at 6:00 PM BST, giving supporters the chance to watch the final public test before domestic football returns next weekend. Andoni Iraola will use both games to assess his squad after back-to-back defeats against Leeds United and Monaco.

Cesc Fàbregas also arrives with his players after a strong summer run. Fans searching for Liverpool vs Como live today will want the latest information on the stream, lineup, team news and kickoff time.

Liverpool vs Como Lineup and Team News for Both Matches

The Liverpool vs Como lineup will change across the two fixtures as both managers aim to give their squads valuable minutes before the new season begins.

Liverpool has lost its last two pre-season matches, falling 4-2 to Leeds United and 3-2 to Monaco after beating Wrexham 1-0. Iraola will look to improve the team’s defensive work while giving new signing Ronald Araujo an opportunity to build a partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Jayden Danns remain unavailable because of injuries. The club will therefore use the double-header to assess other defensive and attacking options.

Como arrives with an unbeaten record across its last two friendlies. The Italian side beat Famalicão 3-2 before drawing 1-1 with Villarreal and then holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Fàbregas has a fit squad available for the trip to Merseyside. Maximo Perrone is expected to anchor the midfield, while Anastasios Douvikas will lead the attack within the team’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Liverpool vs Como Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Liverpool vs Como stats show that this will be the first meeting between the clubs. There is therefore no previous Liverpool vs Como head-to-head record in competitive or friendly football.

Liverpool’s recent pre-season form includes a 1-0 victory over Wrexham followed by defeats against Leeds United and Monaco. Como has recorded one win and two draws during the same period, including the result against Arsenal.

The Liverpool vs Como prediction markets favor the Premier League side for the main Anfield fixture. Current odds list a Liverpool victory at 1.50, a draw at 4.20 and a Como win at 5.50.

The morning fixture is being played privately at the AXA Training Centre, while the evening match will take place at Anfield. The split schedule allows both managers to give more players match time before competitive football begins.

Liverpool vs Como Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Liverpool vs Como live stream can follow both matches through official broadcast platforms. All Red Video is the main global streaming option, while viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the matches on LFCTV.

Italian viewers can watch the games free on Sportitalia and Como TV, while supporters in Germany, Austria and Switzerland can use Sky Sport. In the United States, the afternoon fixture will air on CBS Sports Network and stream on Paramount+. Claro Sports will cover much of South and Central America, FanCode will provide coverage in India, and beIN Sports will broadcast across Australia and New Zealand.

The first Liverpool vs Como match started at 11:30 AM BST behind closed doors at the AXA Training Centre. The main fixture kicks off at 6:00 PM BST at Anfield, with the stadium sold out through standard ticket sales.

Liverpool vs Como live today gives both teams one final chance to build match fitness, test their squads and address areas of concern before the new domestic campaigns begin.