How to Watch Liverpool vs Sunderland Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Liverpool vs Sunderland live today marks the beginning of Liverpool’s 2026 pre-season tour in the United States. The friendly takes place on Saturday, July 25, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The match also starts a new chapter for Liverpool as Andoni Iraola takes charge for the first time following Arne Slot’s departure. Liverpool vs Sunderland match today gives both clubs an important chance to build fitness and prepare for the new Premier League season.

Liverpool enters the game with several senior players unavailable, while Sunderland arrives after an impressive opening pre-season victory. Liverpool vs Sunderland live today gives fans their first chance to see how Andoni Iraola’s team performs as preparations for the new season begin.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Liverpool vs Sunderland lineup will likely feature several new faces as both managers rotate their squads. Andoni Iraola is expected to use the match to assess his players during his unofficial debut as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool begins its United States tour in Nashville before continuing its summer schedule. The club enters a new era after the departures of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, while new French defender Jeremy Jacquet could make his unofficial club debut. Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz have traveled with the squad for the Liverpool vs Sunderland match.

Liverpool also has important Liverpool vs Sunderland team news ahead of kickoff. Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Alisson Becker remained at Liverpool’s training ground to continue their physical preparation.

Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris will also rotate his squad. Captain Granit Xhaka, Brian Brobbey, and Noah Sadiki are unavailable after international tournaments. Sunderland arrives for Liverpool vs Sunderland today after opening pre-season with a convincing 5-1 victory over York City.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Liverpool vs Sunderland stats highlight Liverpool’s strong record in this fixture. Across 162 meetings, Liverpool has won 77 matches, Sunderland has won 48, and the teams have drawn 37 times.

The Liverpool vs Sunderland head-to-head record also favors Liverpool in recent meetings. The clubs drew 1-1 at Anfield during the 2025/26 Premier League season before Liverpool claimed a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light in February 2026 through a Virgil van Dijk goal.

Sunderland has not beaten Liverpool in a senior match since 2012. The Black Cats also finished seventh in the Premier League last season to qualify for the UEFA Europa League, finishing six points behind Liverpool. They have carried that momentum into pre-season after scoring five goals against York City in their opening friendly.

The Liverpool vs Sunderland prediction discussion centers on Liverpool’s stronger history in this fixture against Sunderland’s impressive recent form. Both clubs are expected to rotate their squads as they continue preparations for the new season.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Liverpool vs Sunderland live stream can watch the match through several official broadcasters and streaming services. Supporters in Europe, including the United Kingdom and Ireland, can stream Liverpool vs Sunderland live on LFCTV GO. Alternative club streams are also available through SAFC Live and All Red Video.

Fans searching for the Liverpool vs Sunderland TV channel in the United States can watch on ESPN platforms, including ESPN Deportes. Viewers in South America and the Caribbean can follow the match through ESPN International and Disney+. Across Africa and Asia, supporters can access the global stream through LFCTV GO on the official website and mobile application.

The Liverpool vs Sunderland kickoff time is 5:00 p.m. CDT in Nashville. That is 6:00 p.m. EDT, 3:00 p.m. PDT, 11:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 a.m. CEST on Sunday, 1:00 a.m. EAT, 3:30 a.m. IST, and 8:00 a.m. AEST.

Liverpool vs Sunderland live today opens Liverpool’s pre-season under Andoni Iraola and gives both clubs an important chance to build fitness before the competitive campaign begins. Supporters around the world can follow the match live through official broadcasters and streaming platforms.