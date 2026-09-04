Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Highlights: Premier League Live Score and Results Today

Ipswich Town faces Liverpool at Portman Road on Friday, September 4, 2026, as the two sides meet in Gameweek 3 of the 2026–27 Premier League season. The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool match brings together two teams looking for a stronger start, with Ipswich seeking a response after a heavy defeat and Liverpool still chasing their first league win under Andoni Iraola.

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool clash today also carries added interest because Liverpool are expected to hand Bradley Barcola a possible debut following his high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ipswich Town’s Last 5 Matches

Ipswich Town’s recent matches include a 5–2 defeat to Manchester United, a 3–1 EFL Cup victory over Leicester City and a 2–1 Premier League win against Sunderland. The side also records a 3–0 victory over Queens Park Rangers in its earlier league campaign.

Ipswich therefore heads into the Liverpool match with three wins and one defeat from the four results provided.

Liverpool’s Last 5 Matches

Liverpool’s recent results include a 2–2 draw with Nottingham Forest and another 2–2 draw against Newcastle United. The Reds also suffered a 4–0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City in April.

Liverpool are still searching for their first Premier League victory of the new campaign and will look to improve defensively against Ipswich.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Last 5 Meetings

Liverpool has the stronger recent head-to-head record against Ipswich Town. The Reds won 4–1 at Anfield in January 2025 after also winning 2–0 at Portman Road in August 2024.

Earlier meetings also went Liverpool’s way, with a 5–0 win in May 2002 and a 6–0 victory at Ipswich in February 2002.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Results Today

Today’s Ipswich Town vs Liverpool result could have an early impact on both clubs’ momentum. Ipswich has home advantage and has already shown it can score goals, while Liverpool arrives under pressure to turn its two opening draws into a first league victory.

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live score, highlights and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.