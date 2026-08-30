Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Head to Head: Troubling Premier League Preview, Team News

Manchester United face Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash that comes with pressure on both sides. Manchester United need a response after losing 2-0 to Hull City on the opening day, while Ipswich Town enter the match after beating Sunderland 2-1.

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town head-to-head record favors the hosts, but recent meetings have been close. The last 5 matches between Manchester United and Ipswich Town also show that the Red Devils have avoided defeat in each meeting.

With both teams looking for points, the Manchester United vs Ipswich Town preview focuses on their head-to-head record, recent results, team news and the key factors that could shape the Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Manchester United versus Ipswich Town Head-to-Head Record

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town head-to-head record stretches back to 1958. The teams have met 59 times across all competitions. Manchester United have won 30 matches, while Ipswich Town have recorded 19 victories. Ten matches ended in draws.

Manchester United also hold a strong recent head-to-head record. Ipswich Town last beat Manchester United in 1997, when they won 2-0 in the League Cup. Old Trafford also witnessed United’s 9-0 Premier League win over Ipswich in March 1995.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Last 5 Matches

The last 5 matches between Manchester United and Ipswich Town show United unbeaten in the fixture.

Manchester United beat Ipswich Town 3-2 at Old Trafford on February 26, 2025. The five-goal Premier League game included a Patrick Dorgu red card, while Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire scored for United.

Before that, Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Portman Road on November 24, 2024. United then beat Ipswich 3-0 in the League Cup on September 23, 2015.

Manchester United also won 1-0 at Ipswich in April 2002 before securing a 4-0 home victory in September 2001.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Preview and Team News

Manchester United enter this Manchester United vs Ipswich Town preview after a difficult opening-day defeat. They had 72% possession and 20 shots against Hull City but failed to score. Michael Carrick will look to improve the attack, with Marcus Rashford returning as a second-half substitute last weekend. Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo are also expected to play key roles.

Ipswich Town arrive with confidence after their 2-1 win over Sunderland. Gary O’Neil started seven new signings in that game, while Brazilian forward Emersonn scored on his Premier League debut. Ipswich are expected to use quick counter-attacks through Abdul Fatawu and Julio Enciso.

Manchester United’s predicted lineup is Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Sesko. Ipswich Town are predicted to start Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Núñez, Lukić; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn.

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town head-to-head record favors United, while the last 5 matches also give the hosts the edge.