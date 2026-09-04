Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool lineups will be closely watched on Friday night as both teams look to make an early statement. Liverpool arrive at Portman Road still searching for their first competitive win under Andoni Iraola after opening the season with two draws. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, have already shown they can compete at this level despite a heavy defeat at Manchester United.

The biggest Liverpool lineup questions surround Bradley Barcola and Dominik Szoboszlai. Barcola is available after training with the squad following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, but he is widely expected to begin on the bench. Szoboszlai could also move between midfield and right-back. For Ipswich, Gary O’Neil must decide how to balance his midfield and attack against Liverpool’s threat. Kick-off is 8 pm BST.

Ipswich Town Lineup Today and Team News

Ipswich Town are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, although Gary O’Neil could switch to a back three for extra defensive cover. Kjell Scherpen is expected to start in goal, with Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves forming the defensive core. Leif Davis should operate at left-back.

Sasa Lukić is expected to start in midfield, with Marcelino Núñez or new signing Exequiel Palacios likely to partner him. Julio Enciso should operate behind the forwards, while Abdul Fatawu and Daizen Maeda provide width.

Emersonn is the leading option to start up front, although Chuba Akpom and Zian Flemming remain alternatives. Jaden Philogene is out, while Azor Matusiwa and Florentino Luís are doubts.

The predicted Ipswich Town lineup is Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Núñez or Palacios, Lukić; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn.

Liverpool Lineup Today and Team News

The Liverpool lineup is expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 shape, with Alisson Becker starting in goal. Jérémy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk are expected at center-back, while Milos Kerkez should start at left-back.

The main Liverpool lineup debate is on the right side and in midfield. Jeremie Frimpong has started the opening games but has faced questions over his performances. Szoboszlai could move to right-back, where his physical presence and delivery from deep would offer a different option.

Alternatively, Liverpool could keep Szoboszlai in midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister or Ryan Gravenberch. Trey Nyoni is another option for his first Premier League start.

Barcola is available, with Iraola confirming he “will definitely be available.” However, the winger is expected to start on the bench because of his limited pre-season football. Cody Gakpo is tipped to retain the left-sided role.

Florian Wirtz should play behind Alexander Isak, with Víctor Muñoz expected on the right after scoring against Nottingham Forest. Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitiké, Giovanni Leoni and Federico Chiesa remain out.

The predicted Liverpool lineup is Alisson; Frimpong or Szoboszlai, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch or Szoboszlai/Nyoni; Muñoz, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool lineups will reveal how both managers approach the game. Liverpool have two points from two matches after 2-2 draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Ipswich have a home win but also suffered a 5-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Liverpool have not lost at Portman Road in the modern era, adding another layer to the fixture. The Liverpool lineup will show whether Iraola trusts Barcola from the start and where Szoboszlai fits.

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool confirmed lineups are expected about one hour before the 8pm BST kick-off. Darren England is the referee, with Nick Hopton on VAR. Sky Sports is carrying the match in the UK.

The confirmed Ipswich Town vs Liverpool lineups will provide the first major answers before attention turns to the result.