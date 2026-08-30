Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Live Score, Highlights and Results Today

Manchester United faces Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in the second round of the 2026–27 Premier League season. The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town match brings together two sides with very different momentum, with United looking to respond to a disappointing opening-day defeat and Ipswich arriving after a winning start.

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town today clash also carries plenty of attention after United lost 2–0 to newly promoted Hull City, while Ipswich beat Sunderland 2–1 before adding an EFL Cup victory over Leicester City.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Confirmed Lineup

Manchester United enters the game with several squad concerns. New £65 million signing Carlos Baleba is out with an ankle injury, while Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo remain sidelined. Mason Mount returns to the squad and provides another midfield option for Michael Carrick.

Ipswich Town names a settled starting lineup, with new signing Exequiel Palacios on the bench. Jaden Philogene, Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa are unavailable through injury.

Ipswich’s confirmed XI is Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Núñez, Lukić; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn.

Manchester United’s Last 5 Matches

Manchester United’s latest five matches include a 2–0 defeat to Hull City, a 4–2 loss to AC Milan in a friendly, a 1–1 draw with Leeds United before United win the penalty shootout, a 1–1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain and a 2–1 victory over Atlético Madrid.

That run gives United one win, two draws and two defeats from its last five matches.

Ipswich Town’s Last 5 Matches

Ipswich Town enters the fixture in stronger form. The Tractor Boys beat Leicester City 3–1 in the EFL Cup, defeated Sunderland 2–1 in their Premier League opener, beat Union Berlin 4–2, defeated Rayo Vallecano 3–0 and beat Le Havre 1–0.

Ipswich therefore has five straight wins heading into the trip to Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Last 5 Meetings

Manchester United has the stronger recent head-to-head record against Ipswich Town. United beat Ipswich 3–2 in February 2025, while the teams draw 1–1 at Portman Road in November 2024. United also win 3–0 in the EFL Cup in September 2015, 1–0 in the Premier League in April 2002 and 4–0 in September 2001.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Match Results Today

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town result today could reveal whether Carrick’s side can quickly recover from its poor opening performance. United has home advantage and a strong historical record, but Ipswich arrives with five consecutive wins and confidence from its opening league victory.

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live score, highlights and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.