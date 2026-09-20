LIVE: Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Premier League Score, Live Updates, and Team News

Bournemouth host Liverpool today at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League clash. The match is scheduled for 2:00 PM BST, with both teams looking to make an impact in Matchweek 5.

Follow the live blog below for the latest score, confirmed team news, key match events, and updates from the Vitality Stadium as Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola returns to face his former club.

Live Match Tracker and Commentary

Current Score: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

Match Status: Match has kicked off.

Confirmed Lineups and Team News

Bournemouth Confirmed XI

Djordje Petrovic starts in goal, with Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva and Adrien Truffert forming the back four. Tyler Adams and Alex Scott anchor the midfield, while Rayan, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier provide the attacking threat behind Evanilson, who leads the line.

Liverpool Confirmed XI

Alisson; Ronald Araújo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak.

Liverpool are without Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni, who remain out with injury.

Match Preview and Tactical Blueprint

The main storyline before kick-off is Andoni Iraola’s return to Bournemouth. The Liverpool boss knows the Vitality Stadium well and now faces his former club from the opposite dugout.

Bournemouth will look to use home advantage and attack Liverpool in transition, while Liverpool have a strong attacking XI.

Key Tactical Battlegrounds

The midfield battle could be key, with Tyler Adams and Alex Scott facing Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

The wide areas will also be important. Both teams have attacking players capable of creating chances from the flanks, while Liverpool’s front line includes Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak.

Head-to-Head and Key Statistics

Liverpool have traditionally enjoyed strong results against Bournemouth, but the Cherries will look to make home advantage count at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth enter the game after a midweek European victory over Real Sociedad, while Liverpool come into the fixture after a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham.

The confirmed lineups show both managers have selected strong attacking options, setting up an important Premier League contest.

How to Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM BST (9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT)

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

UK TV/Stream: Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Go App

US TV/Stream: USA Network / Telemundo

Live score: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool