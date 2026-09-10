Liverpool Hit With Fresh Setback After Alisson Becker’s Frustration Boils Over at Anfield

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been fined £8,000 by the Football Association after accepting a charge of improper conduct following Liverpool’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest at Anfield on August 29.

The Alisson Becker fine follows an incident after the final whistle when the Liverpool goalkeeper kicked an electronic substitution board near the tunnel and damaged it. The incident came after a tense second half in which Nottingham Forest scored from the penalty spot after Liverpool’s planned substitutions were delayed.

Alisson had already been booked for protesting during the incident. Liverpool later rescued a point through Victor Muñoz, but the frustration continued after the match. The FA confirmed the Alisson Becker punishment on Thursday, September 10.

Alisson Becker fined £8,000 after Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

The FA said Alisson Becker “acted in an improper manner around the tunnel area after the final whistle.” The goalkeeper accepted the charge and received the standard £8,000 penalty.

The incident happened after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest. Video footage showed Alisson walking towards the tunnel before kicking the electronic substitution board, which had been left on the ground. The kick damaged the equipment.

The Alisson Becker incident followed a difficult second-half sequence. Liverpool were preparing a triple substitution while the score was 1-1, but the changes were delayed because fourth official Tim Robinson had problems with the electronic board.

Liverpool substitution delay led to Nottingham Forest penalty

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola wanted to bring on Ryan Gravenberch, Kostas Tsimikas and Rio Ngumoha. The ball went out of play three times, but Liverpool did not complete the substitutions.

Iraola said the delay lasted about three minutes.

“A professional fourth official cannot take three minutes,” Iraola said. “We gave the subs two or three minutes before.”

On the third stoppage, Nottingham Forest restarted quickly through Liam Delap. Neco Williams ran behind the Liverpool defense, and Alisson came off his line before making contact with the former Liverpool player.

Referee Sam Barrott awarded a penalty. Morgan Gibbs-White converted it in the 70th minute to put Nottingham Forest 2-1 ahead. Alisson was booked for his reaction to the decision.

Nottingham Forest penalty later ruled incorrect

Liverpool recovered a point when Victor Muñoz scored in the 82nd minute, but the penalty decision remained a major part of the match.

The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents panel later reviewed the Alisson Becker challenge and concluded by a 3-2 majority that the penalty should not have been awarded. The panel said the contact was an inevitable result of Alisson’s momentum while attempting to save the ball and was below the threshold for a penalty.

The panel also unanimously supported VAR’s decision not to overturn the referee’s call because the error did not meet the “clear and obvious” standard.

The Alisson Becker fine does not include a suspension, meaning the Liverpool goalkeeper remains available for selection. Liverpool have since recorded their first Premier League win of the season, beating Ipswich Town 2-0, and are preparing to face Fulham.