Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Results Today: Premier League Live Score

Nottingham Forest faces Tottenham at the City Ground on Saturday, September 5, 2026, in the third round of the Premier League. The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match brings together two sides still searching for their first league win of the campaign.

Forest enters the fixture after earning a 2–2 draw at Liverpool, while Tottenham is still looking for its first point after losing to Brentford and Newcastle. The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham clash today also gives both teams an early chance to change the direction of their season.

Nottingham Forest’s Last 5 Matches

Nottingham Forest’s latest five matches include a 2–2 draw with Liverpool, a 2–0 defeat to Leeds United in the EFL Cup, a 1–0 loss to Leeds in the Premier League, a 2–0 friendly win over Brest and a 2–1 friendly victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

That run gives Forest two wins, one draw and two defeats from its last five matches.

Tottenham’s Last 5 Matches

Tottenham’s last five matches include a 0–2 defeat to Newcastle United, a 5–1 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, a 0–3 loss to Brentford, a 2–2 draw with Hoffenheim and a 3–0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Spurs therefore have two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Last 5 Meetings

Nottingham Forest has dominated the recent head-to-head record, winning four of the last five meetings. Forest beat Tottenham 3–0 in March 2026, won 3–0 at the City Ground in December 2025, took a 2–1 victory in April 2025, and won 1–0 in December 2024.

Tottenham’s only win in that sequence comes in April 2024, when Spurs beat Forest 3–1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Results Today

Today’s Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham result could be important for two teams still waiting for a first league victory under new managers. Forest has the recent head-to-head advantage, while Tottenham needs a response after two straight league defeats without scoring.

The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live score and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.