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Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Results Today: Premier League Live Score

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Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Results Today: Premier League Live Score
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on August 29, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest faces Tottenham at the City Ground on Saturday, September 5, 2026, in the third round of the Premier League. The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match brings together two sides still searching for their first league win of the campaign.

Forest enters the fixture after earning a 2–2 draw at Liverpool, while Tottenham is still looking for its first point after losing to Brentford and Newcastle. The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham clash today also gives both teams an early chance to change the direction of their season.

Nottingham Forest’s Last 5 Matches

Nottingham Forest’s latest five matches include a 2–2 draw with Liverpool, a 2–0 defeat to Leeds United in the EFL Cup, a 1–0 loss to Leeds in the Premier League, a 2–0 friendly win over Brest and a 2–1 friendly victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

That run gives Forest two wins, one draw and two defeats from its last five matches.

Tottenham’s Last 5 Matches

Tottenham’s last five matches include a 0–2 defeat to Newcastle United, a 5–1 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, a 0–3 loss to Brentford, a 2–2 draw with Hoffenheim and a 3–0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Spurs therefore have two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Last 5 Meetings

Nottingham Forest has dominated the recent head-to-head record, winning four of the last five meetings. Forest beat Tottenham 3–0 in March 2026, won 3–0 at the City Ground in December 2025, took a 2–1 victory in April 2025, and won 1–0 in December 2024.

Tottenham’s only win in that sequence comes in April 2024, when Spurs beat Forest 3–1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Results Today

Today’s Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham result could be important for two teams still waiting for a first league victory under new managers. Forest has the recent head-to-head advantage, while Tottenham needs a response after two straight league defeats without scoring.

The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live score and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Results Today: Premier League Live Score

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