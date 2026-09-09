Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Results Today: Champions League Live Score and Lineups

Liverpool faces Atlético Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league phase. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match brings together two familiar European rivals, with Liverpool beginning a new Champions League campaign under Andoni Iraola and Atlético looking to respond after a difficult domestic result.

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid clash today also renews a fixture that produced a dramatic 3–2 Liverpool victory at Anfield in last season’s Champions League league phase.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Live Score

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid score is updated here as the Champions League match progresses. We add the latest score, goals, key moments, and major developments as the game unfolds.

Liverpool enters the game after a 2–0 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town, while Atlético arrives after a 3–0 La Liga defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Confirmed Lineups

Liverpool will use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alisson Becker in goal and Ronald Araújo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez in defense. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister will anchor the midfield, with Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola supporting Alexander Isak in attack.

Atlético Madrid will set up in a 4-4-2 formation. Jan Oblak will start behind Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Clément Lenglet? Wait — based on the confirmed XI provided, the center-back pairing is Marc Pubill and Sergio Reguilón? No, the supplied lineup lists Pubill and Romero, with David Hancko at left-back. To keep strictly to your source:

Atlético Madrid will use a 4-4-2 formation, with Jan Oblak in goal and Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Romero and David Hancko in defense. Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Koke and Álex Baena will form the midfield, with Kang-in Lee and Julián Álvarez leading the attack.

Barcola makes his first Liverpool start, while Ngumoha also comes into the XI with Cody Gakpo out. For Atlético Madrid, Julián Álvarez and Romero start, with Koke in midfield and Hancko at left-back.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Results Today

Today’s Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid result will give both teams an early start to their Champions League league-phase campaigns. Liverpool has home advantage and recent success against Atlético, while the visitors look to bounce back from their heavy domestic defeat.

We will add Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live score, lineups, and major match updates as the match develops.