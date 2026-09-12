Liverpool vs Fulham Result: Premier League Live Score, Updates

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, September 12, with both teams looking for an important result. The Reds have made several changes to their starting lineup following their midweek Champions League victory, while Fulham arrive looking for their first points of the league campaign.

The match is underway, and this page will be updated throughout the game with the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments.

Liverpool Confirmed Lineup

Liverpool have confirmed their starting XI for the Premier League meeting with Fulham at Anfield.

Liverpool Starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Alisson; Ronald Araújo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch; Víctor Muñoz, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola; Alexander Isak.

Substitutes: Mamardashvili, Endo, Kerkez, Frimpong, Nyoni, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Ngumoha, Koumas.

Liverpool have made three changes from their midweek Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid, with Barcola, Gravenberch and Muñoz coming into the starting lineup.

Fulham Confirmed Lineup

Fulham have also confirmed their starting XI for the Anfield fixture.

Fulham Starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Sander Berge, Shea Charles; Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Alex Iwobi; Gonzalo García.

Substitutes: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Larsson, Manuel Ángel, Smith Rowe, Palacios, Kevin, Muniz.

Fulham are looking for their first Premier League points of the season after losing their opening three matches.

Liverpool vs Fulham Live Score and Updates

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

6 minutes: The match is underway at Anfield, with Liverpool and Fulham level in the opening stages.

Live Updates

6′ — Liverpool 0-0 Fulham: Liverpool and Fulham remain level as the first half continues at Anfield.

Key match theme: Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa returns to Anfield to face his former club as he looks to guide his side to their first points of the Premier League season.

Liverpool have also been looking to improve their recent home league form, having drawn their last three Premier League matches at Anfield. Historically, the Reds have dominated this fixture at home, losing only two of their last 33 league meetings with Fulham at Anfield.