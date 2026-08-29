Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Highlights: Premier League Match Result Today

Liverpool faces Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Matchweek 2 of the Premier League. The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match brings together two sides looking for an important result early in the new season.

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest today clash comes after very different opening results. Liverpool starts with a 2–2 draw against Newcastle United, while Forest suffers consecutive defeats to Leeds United in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Liverpool’s Last 5 Matches

Liverpool’s last five matches include a 2–2 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League, a 1–1 draw with Brentford on the final day of last season and a 4–2 defeat away to Aston Villa.

The Reds also drew 1–1 with Chelsea before losing 3–2 to Manchester United.

That run gives Liverpool one defeat, three draws and one win across its last five matches.

Nottingham Forest’s Last 5 Matches

Nottingham Forest enters the game with a difficult recent run. The team loses 2–0 to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup after suffering a 1–0 Premier League defeat to the same opponent.

Forest also draws 1–1 with Bournemouth, loses 3–2 to Manchester United, and draws 1–1 with Newcastle United.

The sequence leaves Forest without a win in its last five matches.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Last 5 Meetings

The recent Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest head-to-head record is closely balanced. Liverpool wins twice, Forest wins twice, and the other meeting ends in a draw.

Liverpool wins 1–0 at the City Ground in February 2026, while Forest previously shocks the Reds with a 3–0 victory at Anfield in November 2025.

The sides also drew 1–1 in January 2025, before Forest won 1–0 at Anfield in September 2024. Liverpool’s other recent victory comes in a 1–0 away win in March 2024.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Match Result Today

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match result today could shape the early momentum of both teams. Liverpool is looking for its first Premier League win under Iraola, while Forest needs a response after two defeats to Leeds.

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live score, highlights and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.