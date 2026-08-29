Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest lineup news will be a major focus ahead of the Premier League Matchweek 2 clash at Anfield. Liverpool enters the game after a 2-2 draw away at Newcastle United, while Nottingham Forest is looking for a response after domestic defeats against Leeds United.

With the 11:30 AM UTC (12:30 PM BST) kick-off approaching, both managers must make key decisions on their starting XI. Liverpool has injury concerns in defense, while Forest has doubts over Neco Williams and Ibrahim Sangaré. New signings could also feature, adding another layer to the Liverpool vs Forest team news.

The confirmed Liverpool lineup and Nottingham Forest lineup will provide the clearest picture of how both sides plan to approach the game. Here is the latest team news and predicted starting XI ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool Lineup Today and Team News

Liverpool is expected to play a 4-2-3-1, with Alisson Becker starting in goal. Virgil van Dijk should lead the defense alongside Jérémy Jacquet, with Joe Gomez unavailable because of a muscle problem.

With Conor Bradley still recovering from a knee injury, Liverpool are expected to rely on new arrivals Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez at full-back.

Liverpool could rely on Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai as the central midfield duo. Szoboszlai scored from the penalty spot against Newcastle and could again have an important role in Liverpool’s attack.

Florian Wirtz is set to operate in the No. 10 role, with Alexander Isak leading Liverpool’s attack. The main selection decision could come on the wing, with 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha and new signing Víctor Muñoz competing for a starting role.

Liverpool are expected to name Alisson in goal, with Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk and Kerkez forming the back four. Gravenberch and Szoboszlai should anchor midfield, while Muñoz, Wirtz and Gakpo support Isak in attack.

Nottingham Forest Lineup Today and Team News

The Forest lineup is expected to use Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 system. Matz Sels should start in goal behind a defense featuring Murillo, Nikola Milenković and new signing Ousmane Diomande.

Diomande made his debut during the week and is pushing to retain his place. Ola Aina is expected to operate as one wing-back, while Neco Williams remains an injury doubt after suffering a knock against Leeds United.

Xaver Schlager is expected to partner Ibrahim Sangaré in midfield. However, Sangaré faces a late fitness assessment because of a calf strain. If he cannot play, James McAtee is expected to provide an alternative.

Morgan Gibbs-White should operate behind Igor Jesus alongside Dan Ndoye. The Forest attack could also receive another option from the bench, with new £45 million signing Liam Delap expected to make his debut as a substitute.

The predicted Forest lineup is Sels; Murillo, Milenković, Diomande; Williams, Sangaré, Schlager, Aina; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Igor Jesus.

Liverpool vs Forest Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Liverpool vs Forest lineup battle will determine how both teams approach the match. Liverpool are expected to use their possession and pressing game to put pressure on Forest’s defensive structure, while Forest will look for chances to attack quickly when space opens.

Liverpool’s front line will aim to stretch the Forest defense, with Wirtz expected to link midfield with Isak. Forest will look to Gibbs-White, Ndoye and Igor Jesus for attacking transitions.

The Liverpool vs Forest confirmed lineups will be announced before kick-off and will reveal whether the managers make changes to the predicted teams. Team news, injury updates and the starting XI will remain key talking points as the game approaches.