Liverpool vs Forest Injury News: Injuries Leave Both Managers With Major Selection Problems

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest at Anfield today with both teams dealing with important fitness issues. The latest Liverpool vs Forest injury news shows Andoni Iraola has several first-team players unavailable, while Oliver Glasner has also lost a key midfielder before the match. Liverpool injury news remains a major focus because the Reds have limited options in defense and attack.

Nottingham Forest injury news brings better news on Morgan Gibbs-White, who has been cleared to play after missing the Carabao Cup game. However, Ibrahim Sangaré will miss the match after picking up a calf injury in training. The Liverpool vs Forest injury news also includes transfer-related squad changes, with Harvey Elliott left out and Curtis Jones having moved to Inter Milan.

Liverpool Injury News Leaves Iraola Short of Options

Liverpool injury news confirms five first-team players will miss the game. Federico Chiesa remains out with a back muscle injury suffered during a pre-season match against Como. He is expected to return to full training in early September.

Joe Gomez is also unavailable because of a muscle problem. Conor Bradley continues to recover from a serious knee injury, while Giovanni Leoni is working his way back from an ACL injury. Leoni could return to training drills next month.

Hugo Ekitike completes the list of confirmed absentees. The forward is recovering from an Achilles injury. Harvey Elliott is not in the matchday squad amid uncertainty over his future, while Curtis Jones has joined Inter Milan.

The latest Liverpool injury news leaves Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez as important full-back options alongside goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Nottingham Forest Injury News Brings Gibbs-White Boost

The Nottingham Forest injury news is mixed ahead of the trip to Anfield. Morgan Gibbs-White has been cleared to play after twisting his knee last weekend. Glasner confirmed the attacking midfielder is fit and available.

However, Ibrahim Sangaré will miss the match after suffering a minor calf injury during Wednesday’s training session. His absence affects Forest’s midfield options.

Ryan Yates returns to the matchday squad and gives Glasner another option in midfield. Savona will miss the match as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The latest Nottingham Forest injury news could see Xaver Schlager start in midfield, with Nicolas Dominguez also an option. Liam Delap is expected to begin on the bench after his move from Chelsea.

Liverpool vs Forest Predicted Lineups and Team News

The Liverpool vs Forest injury news could shape both starting lineups. Liverpool are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 system, with Alisson in goal, Frimpong, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk and Kerkez in defense. Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai could form the midfield, with Matheus Munoz, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo supporting Alexander Isak.

Forest could set up with a back three, using a 3-4-2-1 shape for the clash. Matz Sels could start behind Diomande, Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo. Ola Aina, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Dominguez and Neco Williams could form the midfield four, with Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga supporting Igor Jesus.

With several players unavailable, the Liverpool vs Forest injury news remains central to the final team selections at Anfield.