Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Today: Community Shield Clash Could Set the Tone for New Season

Arsenal vs Manchester City live today opens the 2026/27 English football season with the FA Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The match takes place on Sunday, August 16, with kick-off set for 3:00 p.m. BST.

The Premier League champions face the FA Cup holders in the traditional curtain-raiser, but this year’s fixture carries extra interest because Enzo Maresca takes charge of his first competitive game. The venue also breaks from tradition, with Wembley unavailable because of pre-planned concerts.

Arsenal enters the match after winning its first league title in 22 years, while Manchester City arrives after completing its Asia Tour.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Today: TV Channel and Live Stream

The Arsenal vs Manchester City match today will be played at the 74,000-capacity Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The Football Association confirmed the venue after Wembley became unavailable because of scheduled concerts. The Premier League campaign begins the following weekend, making the Community Shield the first domestic fixture of the new season.

UK viewers can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, while United States viewers can follow the action on ESPN and ESPN+. Canada has Sportsnet, Australia has Stan Sport, and India has Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. DAZN carries coverage in Germany and Italy, while ESPN and Disney+ serve several South American markets. SuperSport covers Sub-Saharan Africa, with beIN SPORTS serving the MENA region.

The Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream will therefore be available through different platforms depending on the viewer’s location. Kick-off is 3:00 p.m. BST, 10:00 a.m. ET, 7:00 a.m. PT and 7:30 p.m. IST.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Lineup and Team News

The Arsenal vs Manchester City lineup will attract major attention as both managers select their first competitive teams of the season. Mikel Arteta has received a boost ahead of the match, with Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi available after their extended post-World Cup breaks. Captain Martin Ødegaard is also ready for the fixture.

William Saliba remains unavailable because of a back injury, while Jurrien Timber still needs more time to complete his recovery from a groin problem. New signing Bruno Guimarães is in line for his first competitive start after making his Arsenal debut from the bench against Como.

Manchester City begins its competitive campaign under Enzo Maresca after Pep Guardiola’s departure. The new manager has used the summer tour to assess his squad and has confirmed that further transfer work could still take place before the window closes.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Arsenal vs Manchester City stats show a fascinating history in the Community Shield. The clubs have met three times in the competition, with Arsenal winning each encounter in 1934, 2014 and 2023. The latest meeting ended 1-1 before Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties.

The wider Arsenal vs Manchester City head-to-head has been tighter in recent years, with both sides trading important victories across domestic competitions. The most recent league meeting in March ended 2-1 in Manchester City’s favor, while the 2026 Carabao Cup final also went to the same side by a 2-0 scoreline.

Arsenal’s Community Shield record gives the club a strong historical record in this fixture, while the latest Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction markets make the contest close. Current odds have Arsenal around 31/20, with the draw at 13/5 and Manchester City at 8/5.

The last three Community Shield matches have all required penalty shootouts, adding another notable statistic ahead of the Cardiff showdown. Arsenal vs Manchester City live today will determine the first domestic silverware of the new English football season.