Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Highlights: Premier League Live Score

Crystal Palace hosts Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 28, 2026, in Matchweek 2 of the Premier League. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match comes with both clubs under new managers, while Palace looks to respond after an opening-day defeat and Manchester City arrives with three points already secured.

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City today clash also attracts attention because of the contrasting starts to the new campaign. Pierre Sage is beginning his reign at Palace, while Enzo Maresca is overseeing his first season in charge of Manchester City following Pep Guardiola’s departure.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Highlights and Live Score

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City highlights are updated here as the Premier League match develops. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City score, key moments and major match developments are added at halftime and full time, giving readers a running picture of the game.

Palace enters the fixture after a 2–0 defeat to Everton and has defensive concerns with Chadi Riad sidelined. Manchester City, meanwhile, begins the game after a 2–1 victory over Bournemouth and looks to build early momentum under Maresca.

Crystal Palace’s Last 5 Matches

Crystal Palace’s recent form includes a 2–0 defeat to Everton, alongside its latest results heading into the Manchester City fixture. The Eagles are looking for a stronger performance at Selhurst Park.

Manchester City’s Last 5 Matches

Manchester City arrives with positive momentum after beating Bournemouth 2–1 in its opening Premier League match. The result gives the visitors an early lift as they begin a new era under Maresca.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Last 5 Meetings

Manchester City holds the stronger recent head-to-head record, winning three of the last five meetings, with one draw and one Crystal Palace victory. The most recent league meeting ended with City winning 3–0 at the Etihad, while Palace’s standout result comes in the 2025 FA Cup final, when the Eagles beat City 1–0 at Wembley.

City also remains unbeaten against Palace in its last several Premier League visits to Selhurst Park, adding another layer to the contest.

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live updates follow the match from kickoff, with the latest highlights, score, results, and key moments added as the game unfolds.