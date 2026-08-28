Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Injury News: Fresh Blow Leaves Both Sides Facing Trouble

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City injury news has brought fresh concerns ahead of the Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park. Manchester City will be without winger Jérémy Doku after he suffered a calf injury against Arsenal, while Crystal Palace must cope without Chadi Riad and Ismaïla Sarr.

The injury news affects both teams as they prepare for an important early-season match. Manchester City have received a boost with Elliot Anderson declared fit after suffering severe cramp against Bournemouth. Matheus Nunes remains a doubt as he works back to full match fitness.

Palace, meanwhile, have added Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea after Riad’s knee injury. The latest Crystal Palace vs Manchester City injury news also provides details on the players available for selection.

Manchester City Injuries: Jérémy Doku Ruled Out

The latest Manchester City injuries update confirms that Jérémy Doku will miss the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match. The winger suffered a calf injury during the game against Arsenal and faces a recovery period of two to three weeks.

Doku is currently the only confirmed senior absentee on the Manchester City injuries list. His absence leaves Manchester City without one of their direct attacking options on the wing.

Elliot Anderson has avoided a serious injury. He came off after 63 minutes during the 2-1 win over Bournemouth, but his replacement was caused by severe cramp. He trained fully this week and is available for selection.

Matheus Nunes remains a doubt because he is still building his match fitness after rehabilitation. Ayyoub Bouaddi, the 18-year-old new signing, has arrived fit and is expected to be included on the bench.

Crystal Palace Injuries: Riad and Sarr Out

The Crystal Palace injuries list includes two key absentees for the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match. Ismaïla Sarr will miss the game after suffering a groin injury during Palace’s 2-0 defeat at Everton.

Sarr has been working through individual training because of continued pain. The club had hoped for a quicker recovery, but he has been ruled out to give him more time to recover fully.

The Crystal Palace injuries also include Chadi Riad, who suffered a serious knee injury at Goodison Park. The defender was stretchered off during the second half.

Palace have not given a firm return date for Riad. The club is seeking advice from external medical specialists before setting a recovery plan.

Axel Disasi Provides Palace With Cover

Crystal Palace moved quickly to strengthen the defence after Riad’s injury. The club signed Axel Disasi from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Disasi completed his medical and trained with his new teammates. He is fit and eligible to be included in the squad for the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City game.

Manchester City could use Phil Foden in a wider role because of Doku’s absence, with Rayan Cherki potentially moving into a central position after producing two assists against Bournemouth.

Palace could use Disasi to replace Riad or turn to Takehiro Tomiyasu in a back three with Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards. With Sarr unavailable, Jean-Philippe Mateta could lead the attack, with Eddie Nketiah or Daichi Kamada providing support.