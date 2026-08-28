How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Today: Premier League Live Stream, Team News

Manchester City travel to London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 28, 2026, in Matchweek 2 of the Premier League. The fixture gives both clubs an early opportunity to assess their new managers, with Pierre Sage taking charge of Palace and Enzo Maresca beginning his league reign with City.

Palace are looking to recover from a 2-0 defeat to Everton on opening day, while City arrive after a dramatic 2-1 comeback against Bournemouth. The contrasting starts make this an interesting early-season test, especially as both teams adapt to new tactical systems.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Stream and TV Channel

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream will be available through different broadcasters depending on the viewer’s location.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will provide live television coverage, and subscribers can stream the match through Sky Go. In the United States, the game is available through USA Network and Fubo, while Fubo Canada will serve Canadian viewers.

SuperSport is the main broadcaster across much of sub-Saharan Africa. In the Middle East and North Africa, beIN Sports provides coverage, while Optus Sport holds rights in Australia. Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are among the options for viewers in India and the wider Indian subcontinent.

The match kicks off at 8:00 PM BST, which is 3:00 PM ET and 12:00 PM PT. Central European viewers can watch at 9:00 PM CEST, while the kickoff falls at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Team News and Lineups

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City team news presents concerns for Palace, particularly in defense. Chadi Riad is unavailable after suffering a knee injury against Everton, while forward Ismaïla Sarr is also ruled out with an ongoing groin problem.

Palace have received some positive news, however, with new loan signing Axel Disasi completing his first training session. He could make his debut as Pierre Sage looks to strengthen a defense that conceded twice on the opening weekend.

Palace’s projected lineup is Henderson; Muñoz, Mingueza, Richards, Mitchell; Kamada, Wharton, McNeil; Nketiah, Mateta, Canvot.

Manchester City have fewer concerns. Jérémy Doku is the notable absentee because of injury, but Maresca otherwise has a strong group available. Erling Haaland is expected to start, with Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki providing creativity behind him.

City’s projected lineup is Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Kovačić, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland.

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City squad news will remain important because both managers are still establishing their preferred combinations.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City head-to-head record strongly favors the visitors. City have remained unbeaten in their last 11 league visits to Selhurst Park, making Palace’s home advantage a difficult factor to rely on against them.

City won the most recent league meeting 3-0 on May 13, 2026, after also winning 3-0 at Selhurst Park in December 2025.

Palace’s most notable recent success came in the FA Cup in May 2025, when they defeated City 1-0.

The five most recent meetings were:

May 2026: Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace

December 2025: Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

2025 May: Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City — FA Cup

April 2025: Manchester City 5-2 Crystal Palace

December 2024: Crystal Palace 2-2 Manchester City

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Stats

The key stats from Crystal Palace vs Manchester City highlight the difference between the teams’ recent records.

Palace have won only two of their last 22 Premier League meetings with City. Their opening-day defeat to Everton also showed a problem Sage will need to address: Palace controlled 58% possession but failed to turn that control into goals.

City, meanwhile, produced six shots on target and completed 91% of their passes against Bournemouth. Despite trailing late in that match, Maresca’s team scored twice after the 84th minute to secure three points.

The match also represents the first career meeting between Sage and Maresca, adding another tactical subplot to the contest.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Ticket

Tickets for the home end at Selhurst Park are sold out through official club channels. Fans without tickets should avoid unofficial sellers and instead monitor official club channels or verified resale options.

Demand is expected to remain high because the fixture represents one of Palace’s biggest home games of the early Premier League season.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match prediction favors City, but Palace’s home advantage should make the opening stages competitive.

Sage’s side showed against Everton that it can retain possession, but the lack of cutting edge could become a bigger problem against a City team capable of pressing high and punishing mistakes.

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City analysis also points toward City’s attacking advantage. Haaland will test a Palace defense missing Riad, while Cherki and Foden can create problems between the lines.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City score prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Odds

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City odds make City the clear favorites.

Manchester City: 4/7 (-175)

Draw: 13/4 (+325)

Crystal Palace: 9/2 (+450)

The prices reflect City’s stronger squad and recent dominance in this fixture, although Selhurst Park remains a difficult venue.

Final prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City.